'A Special Evening Turned Unnecessarily Stressful': Raj Kundra On Viral Video Claiming Shilpa Shetty Shouted At A Girl In Croatia

Shilpa Shetty, along with her husband Raj Kundra and other family members, celebrated her 50th birthday in Croatia. A video had gone viral on social media claiming that the actress, Raj, and her team argued with a girl there. However, now Raj has given an official statement about the whole scenario.

He revealed, "I’d like to clarify the situation regarding the video circulating online. I had booked this particular restaurant a year in advance to celebrate my wife’s birthday. Unfortunately, upon arrival, we were informed that our table had been given away to another group due to what they claimed was a 'double booking' error from the same agent."

Raj further added, “As someone who has also run restaurants, I found the handling of the situation deeply frustrating, especially with my elderly parents, mother-in-law, and 20 guests left waiting. What was meant to be a special evening turned unnecessarily stressful, and when we raised our concerns, we were abruptly told to stay quiet, which only added to our disappointment."

Raj Kundra Was Planning Shilpa Shetty's Birthday For More Than A Year

The actor further revealed that he was planning this for more than a year, but was ruined because of the mismanagement by the restaurant. He concluded, “After a year of planning, the lack of accountability or even basic courtesy from the restaurant management was extremely disheartening. I hope this puts the situation into perspective."

Shilpa Shett's 50th Birthday

Meanwhile, Shilpa shared pictures and videos from her 50th birthday on Instagram and captioned the post as, "…and it was a BLAST!!💥🎉Surrounded by unconditional love. @onlyrajkundra you are a star 😍🤗♥️🧿 Only gratitude in my heart for you, for the surprises and for all the memories."