Manisha Koirala Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Movies & Shows Of Heeramandi Star On OTT

By: Sunanda Singh | August 16, 2024
One of the most famous faces of the 1990s, Manisha Koirala, turned 54 on August 16. On her special day, take a look at some of her best films and series on OTT
Dil Se is a romantic thriller film which was released in 1998. In the film, Manisha Koirala plays a terrorist, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta. It is available on Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar
Company is a crime film which was released in 2002. The actress plays the role of a Muslim woman, Saroja, who falls in love with a Hindu man amidst the backdrop of the Bombay Blasts. It is available on Zee5
Hindustani is an action romantic film that was released in 1996. The actress plays the role of Aishwarya, who falls in love with Chandru (Kamal Haasan). It is available on Amazon Prime Video and YouTube
Heeramandi is a series you should not miss watching. The actress plays Mallikajaan, who plays the role of chief courtesan of Shahi Mahal. It is available on Netflix
Akele Hum Akele Tum is a romantic film in which the actress plays the role of Kiran Kumar as Rohit's (Aamir Khan) wife. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Kachhe Dhaage is another film by the actress in which she plays the role of Ruksana who falls in love with a smuggler (Ajay Devgn). It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Mann is based on Leo McCarey's film An Affair To Remember. Koirala plays the role who gets attached to Dev Karan Singh (Aamir Khan) on a cruise. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Thanks For Reading!