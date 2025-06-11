 Did Shilpa Shetty And Raj Kundra Get Into An Argument With A Girl In Croatia? Netizens Call Them 'Problematic Couple' (Watch)
Shilpa Shetty was in Croatia to celebrate her 50th birthday, and a Reddit user has shared a video claiming that the actress and her husband, Raj Kundra, argued with a girl there. While in the video, neither Shilpa nor Raj is seen, a few netizens are slamming them for their behaviour. Read on to know more...

Shilpa Shetty celebrated her 50th birthday on June 8, 2025, in Croatia. While pictures and videos from her birthday celebration have gone viral on social media, a Reddit user has shared another video claiming that Shilpa and her husband, Raj Kundra, argued with a girl there. In the video, we can hear an argument happening, but we can't see Shilpa or Raj clearly in it.

Well, netizens have reacted to the video, and while some have noted that they can't see the actress and her husband, others are slamming them for their behavior. A Reddit user wrote, "Very problematic couple. Shilpa is also a pretty shitty person. There was an article on this sub about celebs and maids. Shilpa trated her maids terribly (sic)."

Another Reddit user wrote, "Shilpa Shitty and her Pati-Porneshwar have gotten away, LOCK him up, loose the keys (sic)." One more netizen commented, "I could see everyone except shilpa and her husband (sic)."

Till now, Shilpa and Raj have not given any clarification about the viral video.

While sharing pictures and videos from her birthday celebration, Shilpa had posted on Instagram, "…and it was a BLAST!!💥🎉Surrounded by unconditional love. @onlyrajkundra you are a star 😍🤗♥️🧿 Only gratitude in my heart for you, for the surprises and for all the memories (sic)."

Shilpa Shetty And Raj Kundra Upcoming Projects

Shilpa will next be seen in a Kannada film titled KD – The Devil which also stars Dhruva Sarja, Reeshma Nanaiah, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Sanjay Dutt, and Nora Fatehi. The release date of the movie is not yet announced.

Meanwhile, Raj Kundra will be seen in the reality show The Traitors which will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video on June 12, 2025. Every week one episode of the show will be premiered on the platform.

