 'Bhai Sahab Ko Kaun Samjhaye': Armaan Malik Reveals He Didn't Want Amaal Mallik To Do Bigg Boss 19
Amaal Mallik has entered the Bigg Boss 19 house as a contestant. On Monday, his brother Armaan Malik, while interacting with his fans on X (Twitter), revealed that he didn't want his brother to do the show. He tweeted, "Obviously was never for it, but ab Amaal bhai sahab ko kaun samjhaye. Anyway, boarding school samajhke kuch masti karke aajaye wapas."

Monday, August 25, 2025
Armaan Malik / Amaal Mallik

Music composer and singer Amaal Mallik has participated in Bigg Boss 19. While calling him on stage, even Salman Khan stated that he wasn't sure till the very end that Amaal would do the show. But, he has finally entered the Bigg Boss 19 house, and on Monday, his younger brother, Armaan Malik took to X to cheer for Amaal.

Armaan wrote, "Jeet ke aana sher khan break a leg! (just not literally)." Check out the tweet below...

Replying to Armaan, a fan wrote, "What was your reaction to Amaal doing BB? (sic)." To this, the singer replied, "Obviously was never for it, but ab Amaal bhai sahab ko kaun samjhaye. Anyway, boarding school samajhke kuch masti karke aajaye wapas. Bahut gaane pending hai (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Proud of you Armaan itne saalo tak snoring jhelne k liye (sic)." To this, the music composer replied, "Isiliye I said best of luck to the others (sic)."

When a netizen asked Armaan if he would watch BB 19, he replied, "Just to see what masti Amaal’s upto (sic)."

A few months ago, Amaal had shared a post on social media in which he had written he was cutting ties with his family. However, he had later deleted the post. On Sunday, during Bigg Boss 19 premiere, Amaal revealed that he was in depression.

Amaal Mallik Breakup

Last month, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Amaal had revealed that working on Kabir Singh was heartbreaking for him. He had said, "It was because I was going through a very difficult phase emotionally. The girl I was in a relationship with at that point in time married someone else."

He added, "I was about to perform a gig when she called me and said she is getting married, but she would elope if I came to her. But, I guess the SRK from DDLJ in me woke up and said, 'No, if your parents can’t accept my religion and respect my career, then I wish you the best.'"

