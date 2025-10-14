'I Am Fully Covered...': Bigg Boss 18's Edin Rose Harassed Outside Delhi Temple, Photographer Slaps Man For Touching Her—VIDEO

Photo Via Instagram

Bigg Boss 18 fame Edin Rose, currently in Delhi, shared a disturbing experience of harassment outside a temple at 7 AM. She revealed that she was standing outside the temple to feel safe while waiting for her photographer, who was just 10 minutes late. Despite wearing a fully covered ethnic outfit, she alleged that a man approached her, bumped into her three times, sang love songs, and even touched her inappropriately.

Edin Rose Harassed Outside Delhi Temple

Sharing the video on her Instagram handle on Tuesday, October 14, Edin was heard saying, "This is the biggest problem with Delhi. I was fully covered and standing in front of a temple. This person (points the camera at the man) bumped into me three times and touched me, all while singing some love song."

She added, "He doesn't even recognise me. There were a few fans around who were taking selfies; they recorded the ordeal and watched it in 4K. Do you know how badly I want to punch his face? But I'm just going to remain respectful."

Check out the video:

Furthermore, Edin asked a man from the temple for help and told him about the man, who joined our conversation. While talking to him she asked, "Kya maine kuch galat kapde pehne the? Poore kapde hain na? Kyun unhone mere saath badtameezi ki?"

Edin Rose's Photographer Slaps Man

Later, Edin’s photographer was seen repeatedly slapping the man, who admitted his mistake, saying, “Maaro, galti ki hai maine."

"This is extremely distasteful," said Edin.