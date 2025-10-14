Top VJs Of MTV India & Know Where Are They Today: From Nikhil Chinapa To Anusha Dandekar

Back in the 1990s and 2000s, MTV India wasn't just a channel, it was the pop-culture playground that created India's first generation of youth icons. It defined what it meant to be young, bold, and expressive. From MTV Bakra to Roadies, and Most Wanted to Loveline, every show on the channel had a cult following. Teenagers and youngsters rushed home from school and college to catch their favorite VJs, music videos, and countdowns.

From edgy humour to unfiltered charm and glamour, MTV's VJs defined cool. They introduced India to global pop culture, rock bands, rap music, and edgy street fashion, long before social media existed.

Whether it was Cyrus Broacha's pranks, Nikhil Chinapa's music picks, or Anusha Dandekar's glam persona, MTV shaped an entire generation's voice and attitude.

Here's where your favourite VJs are now:

1. Nikhil Chinapa

Nikhil was one of the most recognisable faces of MTV India during its golden era. As the host of MTV Select, he became the voice of the early 2000s music scene. He introduced Indian audiences to international hits and artists.

After MTV, Nikhil became a driving force in India's electronic dance music revolution. He co-founded Submerge, one of India's biggest EDM collectives, and played a key role in shaping festivals like Sunburn and VH1 Supersonic. Today, he continues to perform as a DJ, curator, and festival director.

2. Anusha Dandekar

Anusha became one of MTV India's most stylish and loved VJs, known for her infectious energy and charm. She hosted hit shows like MTV House of Style, MTV Teen Diva, MTV Rock On and MTV Love School, where her bold and confident personality made her a youth icon.

Today, Anusha continues to shine as a singer, model and actress. She was last seen in the Marathi film Juna Furniture, which released in 2024.

3. Maria Goretti

Maria also became a household name as an MTV India VJ. She was known for her wit on shows like MTV Loveline and MTV Houseful. Her approachable style and bubbly personality made her one of the channel’s most loved faces.

Today, Maria has carved a niche for herself in the culinary and lifestyle space. Over the years, she also hosted a food show. She married actor Arshad Warsi in 1996.

4. Mini Mathur

Mini rose to fame as one of MTV India's most charismatic VJs, hosting shows like MTV Loveline and MTV Hitlist. She became a youth icon and a trusted voice for lifestyle and entertainment content.

Today, Mini has transitioned to mainstream television and digital platforms. She hosted popular shows, appeared in web series like Mind the Malhotras, and is a sought-after emcee for high-profile events.

She married filmmaker Kabir Khan in 1998 and they have two children.

5. Cyrus Broacha

Cyrus became a household name as one of MTV India's most entertaining VJs, known for his sharp wit and hilarious antics on shows like MTV Bakra and MTV Fully Faltoo. His blend of humour and satire made him a youth favorite.6.

Today, Cyrus continues to make audiences laugh as a comedian, actor, and podcaster.

6. Rannvijay Singha

Ranvijay first gained fame as the winner of MTV Roadies Season 1. He then became one of the most popular faces on the channel. Known for his adventurous spirit, he went on to host and mentor multiple seasons of Roadies and appeared in other MTV shows like MTV Splitsvilla.

Today, Ranvijay is a television personality, actor, and host. He continues to mentor reality shows, act in films and web series.

7. Gaelyn Mendonca

Gaelyn became a familiar face on MTV India as a VJ and host of shows like MTV Roadies and MTV Love School. Known for her energetic presence, dance skills, and engaging personality, she won over audiences and became one of the channel's most popular VJs.

Today, Gaelyn has expanded her career into television, fitness, and hosting. She continues to appear as a host for reality shows and shares her fitness journey and lifestyle content on social media.

8. Cyrus Sahukar

Cyrus made a name for himself on MTV India with his humour and energetic hosting on shows like MTV Fully Faltoo, MTV Roadies, and MTV Love School. Known for his comic timing, he became a favourite among the youth and a defining face of MTV's edgy and fun era.

Today, Cyrus is a television and film actor, comedian, and host. He appears in movies and web series, and continues to entertain audiences with his signature humour and hosting skills.

9. Ayushmann Khurrana

Before becoming a National Award-winning actor, Ayushmann began his career with MTV India. He gained recognition as a VJ and as the winner of MTV Roadies Season 2, where his charm and relatability made him a favourite among viewers. His early stint with MTV gave him a platform to connect with India's youth.

He worked in MTV shows such as MTV Fully Faltoo Movies, Cheque De India and Jaadoo Ek Baar. Ayushmann also hosted the second season of MTV Rock On.

Today, Ayushmann is a leading Bollywood actor and singer.

10. Malaika Arora

Malaika rose to fame on MTV India as a VJ and host. Known for her charisma and dance moves, she became a trendsetter and a favourite among viewers during MTV's golden era.

Today, Malaika is a model, actress, and fitness icon. She continues to judge reality shows like India's Best Dancer, appears at high-profile events, and inspires fans with her fitness and lifestyle ventures.