 Dhurandhar OTT Release: 'Reminder Set'; Fans Excited To Watch Ranveer Singh Starrer On Netflix, But Runtime Leaves Them Confused
Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar is all set to premiere on Netflix on January 30, 2026. While the exact release time is not yet confirmed, reportedly, the film will premiere on the OTT platform at 12 am. Fans are super excited to watch Dhurandhar on OTT, but the runtime has left everyone confused. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 10:50 PM IST
article-image
Dhurandhar | YouTube

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar took the box office by storm and has become the highest-grossing Hindi film to date. Now, after creating a buzz at the box office, the movie is all set to premiere on Netflix on January 30, 2026. While the official release time is not yet revealed, some reports claim that it will premiere at 12 am.

Fans of Dhurandhar are super excited to watch the film on Netflix, but the runtime has left everyone confused. The runtime of Dhurandhar in the theatre was 3 hours and 34 minutes. However, on Netflix, it shows 3 hours and 25 minutes. So, netizens are wondering whether the makers have trimmed 10 minutes of the movie.

In theatres, Dhurandhar was released only in Hindi, but on Netflix, the audience will also get to watch the film in Tamil and Telugu.

article-image

Fans Excited To Watch Dhurandhar On OTT

A netizen tweeted, "Reminder Set 🤩 But : #Dhurandhar — 10 Mins Cut in OTT🙂 Theatrical Version : 3 Hours 34 Mins OTT Netflix Version : 3 Hours 25 Mins Also Tamil and Telugu audio added in #Netflix #Tamil (sic)." Another X user wrote, "Tonight’s plan: #Dhurandhar on Netflix 🥵🔥 Hindi Only | OTT fever on (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Friends are hosting a #Dhurandhar watch party on Netflix. Other than Gunda, no movie has sparked this kind of excitement for a group watch (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Well, we wonder if the makers have actually trimmed Dhurandhar, or maybe it is a technical glitch. Let's wait and watch!

article-image

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection

While Dhurandhar is premiering on Netflix, the film is still running in theatres. According to Sacnilk, the film has collected Rs. 835.5 crore at the box office till now. It will be interesting to see whether the OTT release will affect the box office numbers or not.

