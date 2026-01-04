Dhurandhar OTT Release Date Locked: Everything You Need To Know About Ranveer Singh Starrer Blockbuster

Dhurandhar | Photo Via YouTube

After a successful theatrical run, Ranveer Singh's much-talked-about film Dhurandhar is now all set to make its digital debut. The spy action thriller film is written and directed by Aditya Dhar. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sajay Dutt, R. Madhavan and Arjun Rampal, among others. The makers have officially locked the OTT release date, giving fans another reason to celebrate. Those who missed the big-screen experience or want to rewatch the high-energy entertainer can soon stream it from the comfort of their homes.

Historic Record: #Dhurandhar crosses 800cr collection in India. Highest grossing Hindi film ever in India. Globally Dhurandhar crosses 1200cr. Aditya Dhar has brought in a revolution in Indian cinema! Yeh Naya Hindustan Hai! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ci7t6DBc9y — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) January 4, 2026

Dhurandhar: Streaming details

Dhurandhar showcases Ranveer Singh in a powerful and intense avatar, once again proving his versatility as an actor. Known for his transformative performances, Ranveer delivers a compelling blend of action, emotion, and charisma in this blockbuster. The film's gripping storyline, mass appeal, and larger-than-life presentation helped it create significant buzz at the box office. The film is set to premiere on Netflix, starting from January 30, 2026.

What is Dhurandhar about?

Directed by a prominent filmmaker, Dhurandhar revolves around a courageous Indian spy (Ranveer Singh) who goes undercover in Karachi, Pakistan, penetrating a perilous gangster's (Akshaye Khanna) organization as part of "Operation Dhurandhar," a covert initiative by Indian Intelligence (R. Madhavan) to dismantle terrorist organisations, contending with Pakistani ISI agents (Arjun Rampal) while climbing the hierarchy and orchestrating the criminal lord's demise from the inside.

Who plays what?

The film features Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali Mazari, Akshaye Khanna as Rehman Dakait, Sanjay Dutt as SP Chaudhary Aslam, R. Madhavan as Ajay Sanyal, Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal, Sara Arjun as Yalina Jamali, Rakesh Bedi as Jameel Jamali, Gaurav Gera as Mohammad Aalam, Manav Gohil as Sushant Bansal, Danish Pandor as Uzair Baloch, Saumya Tandon as Ulfat Jahan, Bimal Oberoi as Shirani Ahmad Baloch, and Asif Ali Haider Khan as Babu Dakait, among others.

Powerhouse behind the film

The film is produced by Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar, and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of Jio Studios and B62 Studios. Vikash Nowlakha has done the cinematography, and Shivkumar V. Panicker has edited the film. Shashwat Sachdev has composed the music of the film. The film shows ambition, power struggles, and dramatic confrontations, with Ranveer's character driving the narrative forward.

The film also features a strong supporting cast that adds depth to the story. High-octane action sequences, impactful dialogues, and stylish visuals make it a complete commercial entertainer.