Akhanda 2: Thaandavam OTT Release Date Confirmed- Here's To Know Everything About Nandamuri Balakrishna's Latest Film Online

Akhanda 2: Thaandavam |

The much-awaited sequel Akhanda 2: Thaandavam, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, has finally locked its OTT release, sending fans into celebration mode. Following the massive success of Akhanda (2021), the sequel promises to deliver an even grander cinematic experience packed with action, devotion, and Balakrishna's trademark mass appeal. Akhanda 2 is set to be released on Netflix on January 9, 2026.

Akhanda 2 isn’t just a film. It’s a statement. Not preachy. Not confused. Just firm in what it wants to say.



A film that reminds people why Sanatana Dharma has survived centuries of pressure.



Cinema like this takes courage. It speaks about responsibility, faith, and standing up… pic.twitter.com/tKxBdscBDy — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) December 29, 2025

About Akhanda 2: Thaandavam

Akhanda 2: Thaandavam is a Telugu-language fantasy action thriller film, which is directed and written by Boyapati Sreenu. The film was released in theatres on December 12, 2025, in 3D, 2D, and EPIQ formats. The film received mixed responses from audiences, praising Balakrishna's performance, storyline, music, and pacing of the film. It is set to stream on Netflix, starting from January 9, 2026.

Plot overview

Akhanda 2: Thaandavam storyline is about an adjacent nation carries out a catastrophic biowarfare strike on India's Maha Kumbh Mela, attacking its sacred essence with a lethal virus, making an intelligent young scientist (Janani) essential for developing a cure, pushing her to flee while Akhanda, her formidable Aghori guardian, reappears to defend her, confront enemies using dark sorcery and forces, and strive to bring back faith and stability, together with his twin sibling Murali Krishna.

Cast and characters

The film features Nandamuri Balakrishna, Samyuktha as Archana Goswami, Aadhi Pinisetty as Netra, Harshaali Malhotra as Janani, Viji Chandrasekhar as Dharani, Jagapathi Babu as Aghora Baba, Kabir Duhan Singh as Ajit Thakur, Saswata Chatterjee as Chang, Saswata Chatterjee as Chang, Sangay Tsheltrim as Xiang Lee, Avinash Yelandur as Ramachandriah, and Ravi Prakash as Vishal Trivedi, among others. It is produced by Ram Achant, Ishan Saksena, and Gopi Achanta under the banner of 14 Reels Plus Entertainment and IVY Entertainment.