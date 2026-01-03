 Is Jiya Shankar Dating Kaaran Dhanak? Bigg Boss OTT Fame Confirms Relationship After Engagement Rumours With Abhishek Malhan
Jiya Shankar has sparked dating rumours after sharing photos and videos with a "mystery man," including a hand-holding clip, while clearly denying any engagement or relationship with Abhishek Malhan. Reports suggest she may be dating a man named Kaaran Dhanak.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 11:47 AM IST
article-image
Jiya Shankar | Instagram/Reddit/InstaCelebsGossip

Who is Jiya Shankar’s boyfriend? This question has been on everyone’s mind ever since she shut down rumours of her engagement to Fukra Insaan, aka Abhishek Malhan. Adding to the curiosity, Jiya recently shared pictures on social media, first introducing her boyfriend and later posting another photo of herself walking hand in hand with her "mystery man," leaving fans eager to know his identity.

Who Is Jiya Shankar's BF?

Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Jiya recently uploaded a clip of holding hands with her 'mystery man' while walking on the streets. She captioned the clip 'Dil Tu Jaan Tu' song with a red heart. However, she did not reveal the face of the man in the photo.

Jiya Shankar

Jiya Shankar |

As per Bollywood Shaadis' report, Jiiya might be dating a Kaaran Dhanak. Kaaran is reportedly operating hookah parlour in the US. He is also reportedly also involved in the legal issues to the vape and cannabis business. However, nothing is confirmed about Jiya dating a man named Kaaran.

Who is Jiya Shankar's alleged beau, Kaaran Dhanak?
byu/itsmenandini inBollywoodShaadis

The rumours of Jiya and Abhishek's engagement went viral after Telly Khazana posted, "It’s official! Fukra Insaan and Jiya Shankar have made their elationship public, and reports say an engagement could be on the way. Wishing this cute couple love and happiness always (sic)."

Jiya Shankar BF

Jiya Shankar BF | Reddit/InstaCelebsGossip

After the engagement rumours went viral, Fukra Insaan wrote on Instagram story, "I want to make to make one thing very clear- please stop linking my name with anyome (sic)." He further claimed that he was the part of the show 3 years ago and his chapter with Jiya ended there itself. Abhishek cleared to have no link-ups with Jiya. The actress too later addressed the same on her social media, saying she is not dating or getting engaged to Abhishek. She then dropped a photo, hiding the face of the person, revealing to be dating someone.

