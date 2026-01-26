Dhurandhar Actor Nadeem Khan Accused Of Rape By Domestic Worker; Mumbai Police Arrests Him

Nadeem Khan | Instagram

Actor Nadeem Khan, who was last seen in Dhurandhar, has been arrested by Mumbai Police on charges of raping and sexually exploiting a domestic worker over nearly ten years. According to a report in ABP, a complaint was filed by the survivor at Malvani Police Station, who alleged that the actor assaulted her on multiple occasions and gave false promises of marriage.

Nadeem played the role of Akhlaq, the cook of Rahman Dakait, in the Dhurandhar. He has been taken into custody for investigation.

The survivor in her statement mentioned that she stayed silent due to fear. But when the actor refused to get married to her, and the emotional abuse intensified, she decided to approach the police. Based on her statement, Malvani Police registered a case against Khan and are investigating whether any similar complaints were filed against the actor earlier.

Authorities say the investigation is still in its early stages, and any next legal steps will depend on what evidence is found during questioning.

Who Is Nadeem Khan?

Nadeem Khan is an actor who has done some minor roles in movies like Mimi (2021), Vadh (2022), Main Ladega (2024), Dhurandhar (2025), and others. His social media hints that he is a theatre actor as well.

He will next be seen in Vadh 2, which stars Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta in the lead roles. The movie is slated to release on February 6, 2026.

In 2022, Nadeem also featured in a Kaun Banega Crorepati promo alongside Amitabh Bachchan. Watch the video below...

We wonder if Nadeem is a part of Dhurandhar 2 as well.

Till now, neither the actor nor his team has shared any statement about his arrest and allegations against him.