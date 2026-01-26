 Dhurandhar Actor Nadeem Khan Accused Of Rape By Domestic Worker; Mumbai Police Arrests Him
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentDhurandhar Actor Nadeem Khan Accused Of Rape By Domestic Worker; Mumbai Police Arrests Him

Dhurandhar Actor Nadeem Khan Accused Of Rape By Domestic Worker; Mumbai Police Arrests Him

Dhurandhar actor Nadeem Khan was arrested by Mumbai Police after a complaint was filed against him by a domestic worker at Malvani Police station, accusing him of rape and sexual assault. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 10:18 AM IST
article-image
Nadeem Khan | Instagram

Actor Nadeem Khan, who was last seen in Dhurandhar, has been arrested by Mumbai Police on charges of raping and sexually exploiting a domestic worker over nearly ten years. According to a report in ABP, a complaint was filed by the survivor at Malvani Police Station, who alleged that the actor assaulted her on multiple occasions and gave false promises of marriage.

Nadeem played the role of Akhlaq, the cook of Rahman Dakait, in the Dhurandhar. He has been taken into custody for investigation.

The survivor in her statement mentioned that she stayed silent due to fear. But when the actor refused to get married to her, and the emotional abuse intensified, she decided to approach the police. Based on her statement, Malvani Police registered a case against Khan and are investigating whether any similar complaints were filed against the actor earlier.

Read Also
Indo-American Dhurandhar Singer Jasmine Sandlas Rules Music World With Stunning Fashion Goals
article-image

Authorities say the investigation is still in its early stages, and any next legal steps will depend on what evidence is found during questioning.

FPJ Shorts
'Let Us Strive For A Strong, Self-Reliant India': Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath On 77th Republic Day
'Let Us Strive For A Strong, Self-Reliant India': Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath On 77th Republic Day
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Calls For Collective Vigilance On 77th Republic Day, Emphasizes Constitutional Values
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Calls For Collective Vigilance On 77th Republic Day, Emphasizes Constitutional Values
India Celebrates 77th Republic Day: Everything You Need To Know About This Year's Chief Guests
India Celebrates 77th Republic Day: Everything You Need To Know About This Year's Chief Guests
Dhurandhar Actor Nadeem Khan Accused Of Rape By Domestic Worker; Mumbai Police Arrests Him
Dhurandhar Actor Nadeem Khan Accused Of Rape By Domestic Worker; Mumbai Police Arrests Him

Who Is Nadeem Khan?

Nadeem Khan is an actor who has done some minor roles in movies like Mimi (2021), Vadh (2022), Main Ladega (2024), Dhurandhar (2025), and others. His social media hints that he is a theatre actor as well.

He will next be seen in Vadh 2, which stars Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta in the lead roles. The movie is slated to release on February 6, 2026.

In 2022, Nadeem also featured in a Kaun Banega Crorepati promo alongside Amitabh Bachchan. Watch the video below...

Read Also
Dhurandhar OTT Release Date Locked: Everything You Need To Know About Ranveer Singh Starrer...
article-image

We wonder if Nadeem is a part of Dhurandhar 2 as well.

Till now, neither the actor nor his team has shared any statement about his arrest and allegations against him.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ravi Teja Birthday: Here's To Interesting Facts About 'Mass Maharaja'
Ravi Teja Birthday: Here's To Interesting Facts About 'Mass Maharaja'
Dhurandhar Actor Nadeem Khan Accused Of Rape By Domestic Worker; Mumbai Police Arrests Him
Dhurandhar Actor Nadeem Khan Accused Of Rape By Domestic Worker; Mumbai Police Arrests Him
Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Sunny Deol, Varun, Diljit, Ahan Starrer Shows HUGE Jump...
Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Sunny Deol, Varun, Diljit, Ahan Starrer Shows HUGE Jump...
Republic Day 2026: Getting Inside The Head Of Freedom At Midnight director Nikkhil Advani -...
Republic Day 2026: Getting Inside The Head Of Freedom At Midnight director Nikkhil Advani -...
Versova Police Book Director Vikram Bhatt And Daughter For Alleged ₹13.50 Crore Film Distribution...
Versova Police Book Director Vikram Bhatt And Daughter For Alleged ₹13.50 Crore Film Distribution...