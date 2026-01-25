Indo-American Dhurandhar Singer Jasmine Sandlas Rules Music World With Stunning Fashion Goals

By: Rutunjay Dole | January 25, 2026
Punjabi singer Jasmine Sandlas is dominating the music world, with her track "Shararat" from blockbuster movie, Dhurandhar, reaching the top of global charts.
Its not just the music where Jasmine has marked her territory, she has also ruled Instagram feeds with her stunning fashion styles.
From cheeky crop top & mini skirts-
-to lovely traditional looks, Jasmine wows her fans with her apt choices.
Her love for travelling countries goes hand in hand with the perfect attires she dons everywhere.
Jasmine enjoying a ride into ocean in skimpy bikini top & wraparound sunglasses.
This Indo-American Punjabi singer proves why she is known as queen and one of the leading female pop icons in India.