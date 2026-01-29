Mardaani 3 Advance Booking Report: Will Rani Mukerji Starrer Beat Part 1 & 2 On Its First Day?

Mardaani 3 Poster | Instagram: YRF

Rani Mukerji is all set to be back on the big screens as Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 3, which is all set to release on January 30, 2026. The film's trailer and the song Babbar Sherni have grabbed everyone's attention, and even the promotions have been quite good. However, if we look at the advance booking, it is decent for a genre like this.

According to Sacnilk, Mardaani 3, for its first day, has sold more than 27k tickets. The movie has till now collected Rs. 80.89 lakh without block seats, and with block seats, the collection is Rs. 1.94 crore.

Mardaani (2014) had taken an opening of Rs. 3.46 crore, and in 2019, Mardaani 2's first day collection was Rs. 3.80 crore. The day one collection of Mardaani 3 depends on the spot booking. But, just like its previous instalments, we can expect the third part to also get an opening of around Rs. 3-4 crore.

However, a lot depends on the reviews and the word of mouth. Both Mardaani 1 and 2, showed a jump at the box office over the weekend, as the reviews were excellent. So, it will be interesting to see what reviews Mardaani 3 will get.

Rani Mukerji On Feeling Nervous About Box Office Numbers

The Free Press Journal recently interacted with Rani, and when asked her if she feels nervous about the box office numbers, the actress said, "Of course, I'm very, very nervous. Because if I'm not nervous, then I should give up acting. I think a primary thing for every actor is to always have butterflies in the stomach. Because that's what makes the fire in our system do better."

"If I ever lose that, then there's no point, right? So, I always have butterflies. I have butterflies on the first day of work as well. When I'm entering the set for the first time, and I'm portraying a new character, I have butterflies then as well. So, that is who I am. I am always stressed," she added.