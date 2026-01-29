 Bridgerton Season 4 X (Twitter) Review: 'Pure Perfection', 'Amazing'; Netizens Impressed With Netflix's Show
Bridgerton Season 4 X (Twitter) Review: 'Pure Perfection', 'Amazing'; Netizens Impressed With Netflix's Show

Bridgerton season 4 started streaming on Netflix on Thursday, and many people have already binge-watched the series, and they are sharing their reviews on X (Twitter). Well, the show has left netizens impressed.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 08:48 PM IST
article-image
Bridgerton Season 4 Poster |

One of the most-awaited Netflix series, Bridgerton season 4, has finally started streaming on the OTT platform. The previous seasons of the show had received a fantastic response, so that's why everyone was eagerly waiting for season 4. Well, many people have already watched it, and they are sharing their reviews on X (Twitter).

A netizen tweeted, "I just finished #BridgertonSeason4 and damn, this season is pure perfection and a definition of yearning (sic)." Another netizen wrote, "OK OVERALL IT’S AMAZING FOR PART 1, thank you Sophie Baek for gracing us with your presence. The chemistry, the story, and I actually love the subplots ngl. I can’t believe they’re making me wait another month for part 2. (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "I genuinely don’t know what to say this is hands down the best season ever how am I going to survive the wait for the part 2?!! #BridgertonSeason4 #Benophie (sic). Check out the tweets below...

article-image

Bridgerton Season 4 Release Date

Bridgerton season 4 will be released in two parts. The first part of the series premiered on Thursday, January 29, 2026, and part two will be released on February 26, 2026. Season 4 had eight total episodes; four in part 1 and four in part 2.

Well, some netizens are a bit upset with the show being premiered in two parts, as they can't wait to watch part 2 of the series.

article-image

Bridgerton's Fan Following In India

While Bridgerton is an American show, it has grabbed the attention of the Indian audience as well. The show also features some Indian characters. October actress Banita Sandhu also had a small role in season 3 of the series.

Well, we won't be surprised if Bridgerton season 4 starts trending on Netflix in India as well.

