Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey Is The Sexiest Man Alive! Makes History By Becoming First Openly Gay Actor Holding The Title

Dearest readers of the ton, Jonathan Bailey, best known for his role as Lord Anthony Bridgerton in Bridgerton, has officially been named PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive 2025. The announcement marks the 40th anniversary of the iconic franchise, placing Bailey among Hollywood’s most charming and admired men. Fans across the globe couldn’t help but cheer as the British actor joined this elite list.

Jonathan Bailey’s grand reveal

Bailey’s big moment was unveiled in style during his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. A massive version of his PEOPLE magazine cover was displayed on the set, leaving both the audience and Bailey amused. The actor playfully joked about his cover photo, even running his hand over his chest hair before settling down for a chat with Fallon.

In his exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Bailey expressed a mix of gratitude and disbelief. “I mean, I giggle. Obviously, incredibly flattered. And it’s completely absurd,” he said with his signature wit. He admitted that he kept the news under wraps, sharing it only with his beloved dog, Benson. “I am honoured,” he added warmly.

Bailey also shared how he first received the news while immersed in a serious production of Shakespeare’s Richard II. “At the beginning of the year, I was doing Richard II-for those who don’t know, it’s not a comedy,” he quipped. The actor revealed that the announcement left him “slightly mad” as he tried (and failed) to drop hints to his friends over drinks. Now, he jokes that his friends are finally treating him with more respect.

What’s next for Jonathan Bailey

The newly crowned Sexiest Man Alive has a busy year ahead. Bailey will soon be seen in the highly anticipated film Wicked: Part One, where he stars alongside Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. Fans can also look forward to his return in Bridgerton Season 4, continuing his reign as one of Netflix’s most beloved leading men.

Jonathan Bailey now joins the prestigious ranks of previous titleholders, including Patrick Dempsey, Chris Evans, Michael B. Jordan, Paul Rudd, David Beckham, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and John Legend. With his blend of charm, humility, and undeniable talent, Bailey’s inclusion feels nothing short of well-deserved.