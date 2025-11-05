Vedant Birla Marries Tejal Kulkarni In An Intimate Ceremony In Mumbai: SEE WEDDING PICS

By: Amisha Shirgave | November 05, 2025
Vedant Birla, Chairman and Managing Director of Birla Precision Technologies, tied the knot with Tejal Kulkarni in a close-knit wedding ceremony held in Mumbai
All images from Instagram
The wedding was attended by close family members, friends, and a few well-known personalities from the business and social circles
The ceremony took place at a luxurious venue in South Mumbai, beautifully decorated with traditional floral arrangements reflecting understated elegance
The couple exchanged vows following Maharashtrian customs, complete with rituals like the antarpat and mangalashtak
Soon after the ceremony, social media was abuzz with congratulatory messages and pictures of the couple, celebrating their union with heartfelt wishes
Tejal Kulkarni stunned in a classic Paithani saree paired with gold jewelry, embracing a traditional yet regal Maharashtrian bridal look
Vedant Birla complemented her look in a cream sherwani with a golden stole, maintaining a refined and royal aesthetic
