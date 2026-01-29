Kareena Kapoor Khan Rules Fashion Trends In ₹5.2 Lakh Scallop Jacket And Satin Gown

By: Rutunjay Dole | January 29, 2026
Kareena Kapoor Khan who is known for her ultimate fashion goals has once again proved why she is an icon when it comes to serving trends.
Kareena Kapoor Khan attended a store launch in Abu Dhabi wearing luxurious ensemble from 431-88 by Shweta Kapur.
Highlighting her scalloped jacket paired on a white satin halter neck gown she has takenover the hearts of her fans.
Keeping the makeup and jewellery understated she let her outfit make the noise.
Her jacket featured intricate silverwork and a slits near hands.
As per the official website of 431-88, SHWETA KAPUR the outfit is priced at Rs 520,000.
Giving a luxury touch to her appearance at the inauguration of the Malabar Gold and Diamonds’ new showroom in Abu Dhabi she simply turned heads-once again.