'What The Hell?': Gauahar Khan SLAMS Amaal Mallik For 'Squeezing' Abhishek Bajaj's Lips & Touching His Face During Task

Bigg Boss Season 7 winner Gauahar Khan, an avid follower of the reality show, regularly shares her thoughts on its episodes. Recently, she lashed out at Amaal Mallik after he, during the nomination task, touched Abhishek Bajaj's face and almost 'squeezed' his lips while feeding him a pani puri to nominate him for elimination.

She also questioned how he was allowed to touch a contestant on the show, as it goes against the rules inside the house.

Gauahar Khan Slams Amaal Mallik For Touching Abhishek Bajaj's Face During Task

Taking to her X handle (formerly Twitter) on Monday, October 13, Gauahar wrote, "How dare someone touch another person's face???? Almost squeezing lips??? What the hell is this? Provocation in touch is physicality. Isn’t that simple???? Pull Amaal up or let everyone loose like animals to hit each other. If this is allowed, where would you draw the line?? Kahaan likha hai ke kisi ke body ko allowed hai touch karna in any form? Ab kaun charge kiya forehead touch karne???? Ab bhi provocative nahi tha???"

Check out Gauahar Khan's tweet:

Actor Kamya Punjabi, who was a contestant on Bigg Boss season 7, called out Amaal and wrote, “What Amaal did was completely inappropriate. It was unnecessary and uncalled for… And so was Baseer."

The fight began when Amaal aggressively offered a pani puri to Abhishek during the nomination task, saying, "Ghar ka saara gand khaata hai, yeh bhi khaale." Abhishek then touched Amaal's stomach and slightly pushed him, to which Amaal responded aggressively. Abhishek asked, "Mooh pe haath kyun lagaya?"

Abhishek Bajaj owning Amaal Mallik and Gang for straight 100 seconds 😂🔥



instigate karne wale khud frustrate ho gaye 🤣👏🏻#BB19 • #BiggBoss19 • #AbhishekBajaj pic.twitter.com/Kv9HYU2qFQ — S𝚎𝚗𝚗 🍻 (@sanskaaari_af) October 13, 2025

Baseer Ali intervened, saying, "Dhakka kya maar raha hai usko? Jaakar udhar baith, bewakoof."