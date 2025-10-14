 'What The Hell?': Gauahar Khan SLAMS Amaal Mallik For 'Squeezing' Abhishek Bajaj's Lips & Touching His Face During Task
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'What The Hell?': Gauahar Khan SLAMS Amaal Mallik For 'Squeezing' Abhishek Bajaj's Lips & Touching His Face During Task

'What The Hell?': Gauahar Khan SLAMS Amaal Mallik For 'Squeezing' Abhishek Bajaj's Lips & Touching His Face During Task

Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan slammed Amaal Mallik for touching Abhishek Bajaj's face during Bigg Boss 19’s nomination task. Taking to X, she wrote, "How dare someone touch another person's face? What the hell? Pull Amaal up or let everyone loose like animals." It all started when Amaal fed Abhishek a pani puri roughly, even squeezing his lips.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 04:09 PM IST
article-image

Bigg Boss Season 7 winner Gauahar Khan, an avid follower of the reality show, regularly shares her thoughts on its episodes. Recently, she lashed out at Amaal Mallik after he, during the nomination task, touched Abhishek Bajaj's face and almost 'squeezed' his lips while feeding him a pani puri to nominate him for elimination.

She also questioned how he was allowed to touch a contestant on the show, as it goes against the rules inside the house.

Gauahar Khan Slams Amaal Mallik For Touching Abhishek Bajaj's Face During Task

Taking to her X handle (formerly Twitter) on Monday, October 13, Gauahar wrote, "How dare someone touch another person's face???? Almost squeezing lips??? What the hell is this? Provocation in touch is physicality. Isn’t that simple???? Pull Amaal up or let everyone loose like animals to hit each other. If this is allowed, where would you draw the line?? Kahaan likha hai ke kisi ke body ko allowed hai touch karna in any form? Ab kaun charge kiya forehead touch karne???? Ab bhi provocative nahi tha???"

FPJ Shorts
Yogi Govt Brings Festive Cheer With Diwali Bonus For 14.82 Lakh Employees
Yogi Govt Brings Festive Cheer With Diwali Bonus For 14.82 Lakh Employees
Delhi: Over A Dozen Projects Underway As DU Undertakes ₹1,912 Crore Campus Modernisation
Delhi: Over A Dozen Projects Underway As DU Undertakes ₹1,912 Crore Campus Modernisation
APSC AE Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Closes Today; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here
APSC AE Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Closes Today; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 14, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Goose Sambad Night Tuesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 14, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Goose Sambad Night Tuesday Weekly Draw

Check out Gauahar Khan's tweet:

Read Also
'Absurd, Misogynistic Mentality': Gauahar Khan's Father-In-Law Ismail Darbar Criticised For 'Zaid...
article-image

Actor Kamya Punjabi, who was a contestant on Bigg Boss season 7, called out Amaal and wrote, “What Amaal did was completely inappropriate. It was unnecessary and uncalled for… And so was Baseer."

The fight began when Amaal aggressively offered a pani puri to Abhishek during the nomination task, saying, "Ghar ka saara gand khaata hai, yeh bhi khaale." Abhishek then touched Amaal's stomach and slightly pushed him, to which Amaal responded aggressively. Abhishek asked, "Mooh pe haath kyun lagaya?"

Read Also
'Unhygienic, Disgusting': Amaal Mallik Criticised For Spitting In Kitchen Sink In Bigg Boss 19;...
article-image

Baseer Ali intervened, saying, "Dhakka kya maar raha hai usko? Jaakar udhar baith, bewakoof."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Please, You Can't Dance Like That!': Malaika Arora Reveals 22-Year-Old Son Arhaan Khan Critiques...

'Please, You Can't Dance Like That!': Malaika Arora Reveals 22-Year-Old Son Arhaan Khan Critiques...

Did The Kerala Story Director Sudipto Sen Take A Dig Laapataa Ladies For Winning Filmfare Awards?

Did The Kerala Story Director Sudipto Sen Take A Dig Laapataa Ladies For Winning Filmfare Awards?

PHOTO: Justin Trudeau Reunites With Ex-Wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau Days After Steamy Kissing Photos...

PHOTO: Justin Trudeau Reunites With Ex-Wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau Days After Steamy Kissing Photos...

'Thank You For Lighting Up...': Saiyaara Director Mohit Suri Attends Aneet Padda's 23rd Birthday,...

'Thank You For Lighting Up...': Saiyaara Director Mohit Suri Attends Aneet Padda's 23rd Birthday,...

'What The Hell?': Gauahar Khan SLAMS Amaal Mallik For 'Squeezing' Abhishek Bajaj's Lips & Touching...

'What The Hell?': Gauahar Khan SLAMS Amaal Mallik For 'Squeezing' Abhishek Bajaj's Lips & Touching...