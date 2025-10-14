 'Please, You Can't Dance Like That!': Malaika Arora Reveals 22-Year-Old Son Arhaan Khan Critiques Her Performances
Malaika Arora returned with a dance performance to 'Poison Baby,' the special number from Thamma, at a club. At the Mumbai song launch on Monday, she praised her 22-year-old son Arhaan Khan's dancing skills. "He’s fab when he dances… Thank God, he’s got my dancing genes," she said. Malaika added, "And then he’ll make fun of me for the entire day.'"

Shefali Fernandes Updated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 06:02 PM IST
Malaika Arora returned with a dance performance to Poison Baby, the special number from Thamma, starring Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana, where she was seen grooving to the peppy and energetic track at a club.

Malaika Arora Praises Son Arhaan Khan's Dance Moves

At the song launch event for the upcoming movie in Mumbai on Monday, Malaika opened up about her 22-year-old son, Arhaan Khan’s dancing skills, and revealed how he critiques her dance moves. Malaika said, "He’s fab when he dances. He’s superb. Thank God, he’s got my dancing genes in him. He dances very well."

Malaika Arora Reveals Arhaan Khan's Favourite Dance Number From Her Career

Further, the 51-year-old actress shared that Arhaan’s favourite song from her career remains 'Munni Badnam Hui.' She added that he usually learns some dance steps and then shows them to her. "Then he’ll be like, ‘Come on, Mom, let’s do this together,'" she shared.

Malaika Arora Reveals Arhaan Khan Critiques Her Performances

She also admitted that Arhaan doesn’t hold back when it comes to critiquing her performances. "And then he’ll make fun of me for the entire day. He’ll be like, 'Please, you can’t dance like that.'"

Talking about Poison Baby, Malaika said, "It’s been years since I led a full-blown dance number like this in a film, and stepping into Poison Baby felt electric. The choreography blends moves and expressions, and I wanted the performance to feel dangerous, beautiful, and untamed—all at the same time."

Arhaan is the son of Malaika and her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. He was born in 2002.

