Smriti Irani On 8-Hour Work Shift Demand Amid Deepika Padukone Controversy: 'If I Don't Turn Up, 120 People Won't Get Paychecks'

Actress-politician Smriti Irani, who has returned to TV with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu 2, reprising her iconic role as Tulsi Virani, shared her opinion on Deepika Padukone's demand for an 8-hour work shift after becoming a mother to her daughter, Dua Singh Padukone.

Smriti stated that one cannot simply decide not to honour the producer’s commitment or skip work because they 'don’t feel like it,' as such behaviour is professionally unacceptable.

Smriti Irani On 8-Hour Work Shift Demand

"I believe as an industry as a whole, we can have new pathways to enhancing our market value. I think the industry is so focused on creating creative value that it doesn't look at market value," she told India Today.

Smriti Irani On Deepika Padukone's 8-Hour Work Shift Demand

When asked about Deepika's demand, she said that it is an individual issue. However, she added that many controversies are manufactured, often just to make them sell. She stated that she would not be naive enough to get involved in such 'stupidity.'

Smriti added, "I will only say this much that I have worked through two pregnancies on this very set with a female producer. I was very, very adamant on making my producer successful because, for a young female producer to get a show which became [this] iconic, as an actor, it was my responsibility to make sure that the ship kept sailing."

Smriti stated that it is her personal choice and that she cannot expect others to make her decisions based on their own work ethic.

"Today, I understand that if I consistently don't turn up for my producer, they will suffer a huge loss, and it's not fair to them. If I don't turn up to work, 120 people do not get a pay cheque that day. It's unfair to 120 families. So, my way of viewing my work and my work product is very different," Irani added.

Smriti Irani Says One Should Be Responsible For Their Decisions

The actress admitted that it was her choice to become an actor, a politician, and a mother, and emphasised that one should be responsible for their decisions. 'If I chose to have a child, then I must take responsibility first.'