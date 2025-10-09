Deepika Padukone Breaks Silence On 8-Hour Shift Controversy: 'Male Superstars Working For 8 Hours Never Made Headlines' - VIDEO

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone broke her silence on the controversies surrounding her exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit and Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD sequel. Reportedly, Deepika, who is also a new mother, demanded eight-hour work shifts and when it was not fulfilled by the makers, she decided to quit the projects.

Recently, during an interaction with CNBC TV 18, Deepika stated that a lot of male actors have been working for only eight hours everyday since years.

Questioning the double standards of the film industry, she said, "By virtue of being a woman, if that's coming across as pushy or whatever, then so be it. But it is no secret that a lot of superstars, male superstars, in the Indian film industry, have been working for eight hours for years and it's never made headlines."

She continued, "I don't want to take names now and make this into a whole thing but it is very commonly, publicly known that a lot of male actors have been working for eight hours a day for years. A lot of them only work for eight hours Monday to Friday. They do not work on weekends."

"While the Indian film industry is termed as an industry, we never really worked like an industry. We are a very disorganised industry. I think it's time we bring in some system," Deepika added.

During the conversation, Deepika was also asked if she ever thought she would have to pay a price for asking what she believes is fair.

To this, the actress said, "I have done this on many levels, this is not new to me I think even as pay is concerned you know I have had to deal with whatever comes. I don’t even know what to call it but I am someone who always fought my battles silently, and for some strange reasons, sometimes they become public, which is not the way I know and not the way I've been brought up but yes to fight my battles and to do it silently and in a dignified way is the way I know."

A few days back, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD sequel announced that Deepika will no longer be a part of the project.

"This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. A film like Kalki 2898 AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works," theie statement read.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika has Atlee's AA22xA6 alongside Allu Arjun in the lead. She will also be seen in King with Shah Rukh Khan.