Pooja Hegde's Birthday Was Filled With Laughter, Goofiness, Peace And A Lot Of Love - View Pics

By: Murtuza Iqbal | October 14, 2025
Pooja Hegde celebrated her 35th birthday on Monday, October 13, 2025.
The actress took to Instagram to share some inside pictures from her birthday bash.
Pooja captioned the post as, "A birthday filled with laughter, goofiness, peace and a whole lot of love 🌈❤️Thank you for all your wishes (sic)."
Can you count the number of cakes in this picture?
Well, it is quite hard to be believe that Pooja is 35 years old. She still looks like a girl in her 20s.
Pooja started her birthday celebration while she was working.
She had shared a post and captioned it as, "Birthday celebrations begin with a little bit of work and a whole lotta love (sic)."