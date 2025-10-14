Pooja Hegde's Birthday Was Filled With Laughter, Goofiness, Peace And A Lot Of Love - View Pics

By: Murtuza Iqbal | October 14, 2025

Pooja Hegde celebrated her 35th birthday on Monday, October 13, 2025.

Instagram

The actress took to Instagram to share some inside pictures from her birthday bash.

Instagram

Pooja captioned the post as, "A birthday filled with laughter, goofiness, peace and a whole lot of love 🌈❤️Thank you for all your wishes (sic)."

Instagram

Can you count the number of cakes in this picture?

Instagram

Well, it is quite hard to be believe that Pooja is 35 years old. She still looks like a girl in her 20s.

Instagram

Pooja started her birthday celebration while she was working.

Instagram

She had shared a post and captioned it as, "Birthday celebrations begin with a little bit of work and a whole lotta love (sic)."

Instagram