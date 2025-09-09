 Abhinav Kashyap Reveals Malaika Arora Had Differences With Salman Khan Over Munni Badnaam Outfits: 'They Want Their Women Covered Up'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAbhinav Kashyap Reveals Malaika Arora Had Differences With Salman Khan Over Munni Badnaam Outfits: 'They Want Their Women Covered Up'

Abhinav Kashyap Reveals Malaika Arora Had Differences With Salman Khan Over Munni Badnaam Outfits: 'They Want Their Women Covered Up'

Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap revealed that Arbaaz Khan was not keen on Malaika Arora doing Munni Badnaam, fearing his then-wife would be labelled an 'item girl.' He also noted Malaika’s differences with Salman Khan over her outfits. He said, "Arbaaz and Salman Khan… are very conservative Muslims. They want their women covered up."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 12:49 PM IST
article-image

Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap recently revealed that Arbaaz Khan was not keen on Malaika Arora doing Munni Badnaam, as he did not like the idea of his wife, the two were married at the time of Dabangg's release but parted ways in 2017, being labelled as an 'item girl.' He added how Malaika also has difference with Salman Khan over her outfits in the song.

Salman & Malaika Had Differences Over Munni Badnaam Outfits

Speaking to Indian Express, Abinav said, "Arbaaz and Salman, no matter whatever they say, are actually very conservative Muslims. Malaika also had her own differences with Salman over her outfits. They want their women covered up. So, they didn’t want her to do the item song.

Further, Abhinav said that Malaika, being a strong and independent woman, made her own choice, and when she was offered Munni Badnaam, she readily said yes, though it took some persuasion for Arbaaz to agree. "She told him that it’s nothing vulgar, just dancing only, and it’s all family around in the song, what are you scared of? And of course, that song went on to break so many records," added Kashyap.

FPJ Shorts
Palghar News: Dhamni Dam Reaches Maximum Capacity Due To Heavy Rainfall, Current Water Level At 117.60 Meters; Nearby Villages On Alert
Palghar News: Dhamni Dam Reaches Maximum Capacity Due To Heavy Rainfall, Current Water Level At 117.60 Meters; Nearby Villages On Alert
Tax Officers Must Handhold Trade, MSMEs Through GST Transition: CBIC Chief Sanjay Kumar Agarwal
Tax Officers Must Handhold Trade, MSMEs Through GST Transition: CBIC Chief Sanjay Kumar Agarwal
'Be Patient When Life Doesn't Run…': Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Shares Lessons From Space Mission With AKTU Graduates In Lucknow
'Be Patient When Life Doesn't Run…': Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Shares Lessons From Space Mission With AKTU Graduates In Lucknow
Maharashtra: Thalassemia Crisis Expected To Worsen Amid Rising Cases Among Children In State
Maharashtra: Thalassemia Crisis Expected To Worsen Amid Rising Cases Among Children In State

Abhinav said that he cast Malaika in Munni Badnaam because of her exceptional dancing skills, as she was already famous for songs like Chaiyya Chaiyya and Hoth Rasiley. He added that since she hadn’t done many acting roles, he needed someone who could carry the song well on her shoulders.

Salman Khan Insisted On Being Part Of Munni Badnaam

Despite Salman having differences with Malaika over her outfits, he too became a part of the song. Abhinav recalled that when Salman first heard Munni Badnaam, he expressed his wish to feature in it. Initially, he was supposed to appear right after the track, but Salman insisted it was the best song of the film and that he had to be in it.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Beauty In Black Season 2 OTT Release Date: Know Plot Overview, Streaming Details & More

Beauty In Black Season 2 OTT Release Date: Know Plot Overview, Streaming Details & More

Journalist Claims Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files Teaches Hindus To 'Hate' Muslims, Director...

Journalist Claims Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files Teaches Hindus To 'Hate' Muslims, Director...

Abhinav Kashyap Reveals Malaika Arora Had Differences With Salman Khan Over Munni Badnaam Outfits:...

Abhinav Kashyap Reveals Malaika Arora Had Differences With Salman Khan Over Munni Badnaam Outfits:...

'Hope Being 61 Still Makes You Eligible For Criticism:' Gauahar Khan SLAMS Kunickaa Sadanand For...

'Hope Being 61 Still Makes You Eligible For Criticism:' Gauahar Khan SLAMS Kunickaa Sadanand For...

'I Wanted To Die': Bigg Boss 19's Tanya Mittal Reveals Father Used To Beat Her, Breaks Down After...

'I Wanted To Die': Bigg Boss 19's Tanya Mittal Reveals Father Used To Beat Her, Breaks Down After...