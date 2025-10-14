 'Nahi Nahi, Please Please': Rajat Bedi Requests Fans With Folded Hands Not To Compare His Daughter To Kareena Kapoor Khan & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan - Watch Video
Rajat Bedi attended the premiere of The Ba***ds of Bollywood along with his son and his daughter. Both grabbed everyone's attention and his daughter, Vera Bedi, is being compared to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. However, in a recent interview, the actor requested netizens not to compare his daughter to the two actresses.

Murtuza Iqbal
Updated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 07:04 PM IST
Rajat Bedi made his acting comeback with Aryan Khan's show The Ba***ds of Bollywood. At the premiere of the series, his son and his daughter both grabbed everyone's attention. His daughter, Vera Bedi, is being compared to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. However, in a recent interview, the actor requested netizens not to compare his daughter to Kareena and Aishwarya.

During an interview with FilmyGyan, Rajat was asked to react to comment about his daughter. The comment was, "Vera Bedi is 18 years old, and she can eat 10 Kareena Kapoor and 20 Aishwarya for Dinner."

Recting to it, the actor said, “Nahi, nahi please, please, please (folding hands). My daughter is a very innocent girl. Meri haath jod ke binti hai, aisa statements please mat banaiye ki she can eat a Kareena Kapoor or an Aishwarya Rai. We are very blessed ki aap log ka pyaar mil raha hai.”

Further talking about the comparison, he said, “Comparing her to a Kareena ya Aishwarya, please they are very big personalities in our industry. Meri bachhi hai chhoti si. Please give her the love and respect. Right now woh padh rahi hai, 18 saal ki hai, college mein, college jaati hai. Usse bhi nahi samajh aa rahi yeh kya ho raha hai. Papa ke saath mein ek red carpet pe gayi aur media ne pakad ke utha liya hai.”

Netizens had started calling Vera the new national crush. Even his son Vivaan had grabbed attention because of his good looks.

Rajat Bedi's Comeback

Rajat starred in many popular films in the 90s and early 2000s. But, he failed to have a great career, and went away from films. However, he has made a grand comeback with The Ba***Ds of Bollywood. Earlier, in an interview, he had also confirmed that season 2 of the show is happening.

