 'Comeback Of The Notorious Villain': Rajat Bedi's Appearance In Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Grabs Everyone's Attention
The much-awaited preview (trailer) of Ayan Khan's directorial The Ba***ds of Bollywood was launched on Wednesday at an event in Mumbai. In the preview, we get a glimpse of actor Rajat Bedi, and his appearance has grabbed everyone's attention. Netizens are excited for his comeback. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 09:57 PM IST
article-image
YouTube: The Ba***ds of Bollywood Preview

Rajat Bedi, famously known for his negative role in Hrithik Roshan starrer Koi Mil Gaya, has been away from the limelight for the past few years. In the 90s and early 2000s, he had played negative characters in films like International Khiladi, Jaani Dushman, The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, Partner, and others. However, after Partner, we didn't get to see him in any big movies.

In 2023, Rajat made his acting comeback with a Punjabi film, Gol Gappe, and in the same year, he also starred in a Telugu movie titled Ahimsa. However, now he is all set for his Hindi comeback with the Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, which is directed by Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan.

On Wednesday, the preview (trailer) of the show was launched at an event in Mumbai. In the preview, we get a small glimpse of Rajat, and netizens are very excited for his comeback.

A netizen tweeted, "F*ck everything, I am excited for Lord Rajat Bedi comeback arc (sic)." Another X user wrote, "The comeback of the notorious villain Rajat Bedi (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "We got Rajat Bedi comeback before GTA 6." Check out the tweets below...

Netizens are super excited to watch Rajat Bedi in the show. Rajat will be seen playing the role of Jaraj Saxena in the show. At the preview launch, his character was introduced on stage by Shah Rukh Khan.

article-image

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Cast

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood stars Lakshya, Bobby Deol, Sahher Bambba, Mona Singh, and Raghav Juyal in the lead roles. Meanwhile, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, and Salman Khan have cameos in the show.

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Release Date

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood will start streaming on Netflix on September 18, 2025. The preview launch of the series was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, Bobby Deol, Lakhsya, Mona Singh, Raghav Juyal, and other actors of the series.

