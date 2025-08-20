 'Andar Jaake Log Aur Bhi Famous Ho Jaate Hai': Did Aryan Khan Take A Dig At Himself With Jail Scene In The Ba***ds Of Bollywood?
The much-awaited preview of Aryan Khan's directorial The Ba***ds Of Bollywood was released with a lot of fanfare on Wednesday at an event in Mumbai. In one of the scenes in the preview, a cop says, "Tension nai lene ka, andar (jail) jaake log aur bhi famous ho jaate hai." We wonder if Aryan took a dig at himself in the scene.

Wednesday, August 20, 2025
YouTube: Aryan Khan / Lakshya

The much-awaited preview of Aryan Khan's directorial The Ba***ds Of Bollywood was released with a lot of fanfare on Wednesday at an event in Mumbai. The event was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan, Bobby Deol, Lakshya, and other actors of the show. In the preview, there's a scene where Lakshya's character, who is an actor, goes to jail, so a cop tells him, "Tension nai lene ka, andar jaake log aur bhi famous ho jaate hai."

Now, this makes us wonder whether Aryan took a dig at himself. For the uninformed, on October 3, 2021, the star kid was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) during a raid at an alleged rave party on a cruise. He was detained and got bail after 25 days, on October 28, 2025. Later, in May 2022, Aryan was cleared of all charges.

While sharing the preview of the show, Netflix tweeted, "Bohot hard. Aur bohot heart bhi. Watch The Ba***ds of Bollywood, out 18 September, only on Netflix."

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Cast

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood stars Lakshya, Bobby Deol, Sahher Bambba, Mona Singh, and Raghav Juyal. Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, and Salman Khan have cameos in the show.

Shah Rukh Khan Gives Update On His Health

At the event, SRK spoke about his surgery and wrote, "Surgery thodi se badi thi, toh mujhe recover karne mein ek-do mahine lagenge. Lekin National Award uthane ke liye mera ek haath hi kaafi hai. Waise bhi, main zyada cheezein ek haath se hi kar leta hoon, khana kha leta hoon, brush kar leta hoon, aur agar piche khujli ho toh woh bhi kar leta hoon."

He added, "Sirf ek cheez mein kami reh jaati hai, jab mere dono haath nahi hote, aur woh hai aap sab ka pyaar batorna ke liye. Aww! Ye dil se, pyaar se keh raha hoon."

