 'National Award Ke Liye Ek Haat Kaafi...': Shah Rukh Khan Talks About 'Major' Surgery, Seen In Arm Sling At The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Event
Shah Rukh Khan, who injured himself on the sets of his upcoming film King and recently underwent surgery, made a striking appearance at the preview of Aryan Khan’s debut series Ba***ds of Bollywood in Mumbai. Calling it a 'major' surgery, he said, "National Award uthane ke liye mera ek haath hi kaafi hai… Sirf pyaar batorne ke liye dono haath chahiye."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 06:32 PM IST
article-image

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who reportedly sustained an injury on the sets of his upcoming film King and recently underwent surgery, made a grand appearance at the preview event of his son Aryan Khan's directorial debut series The Ba***ds Of Bollywood in Mumbai. At the event, Shah Rukh opened up about the procedure, revealing that it was a 'major' surgery.

Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up On His 'Major' Surgery

Shah Rukh was heard saying, "Surgery thodi se badi thi, toh mujhe recover karne mein ek-do mahine lagenge. Lekin National Award uthane ke liye mera ek haath hi kaafi hai. Waise bhi, main zyada cheezein ek haath se hi kar leta hoon, khana kha leta hoon, brush kar leta hoon, aur agar piche khujli ho toh woh bhi kar leta hoon."

He added, "Sirf ek cheez mein kami reh jaati hai, jab mere dono haath nahi hote, aur woh hai aap sab ka pyaar batorna ke liye. Aww! Ye dil se, pyaar se keh raha hoon."

Check out the video:

However, Shah Rukh did not disclose the reason behind his surgery.

Shah Rukh Khan's Injury

Earlier, it was reported that Shah Rukh sustained a back injury during an action sequence on the sets of his upcoming film King. The production schedule was affected, with filming now expected to resume in September.

'Ghar Mein Competition...': Shah Rukh Khan REACTS To X User Asking About Son Aryan Khan's Acting...
article-image

About The Ba***ds Of Bollywood

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood is a high-stakes drama set against the glamorous world of Bollywood, featuring Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, among others.

The series also includes cameos by Salman Khan, Karan Johar, and more.

It is scheduled to release on September 18 on Netflix.

Shah Rukh Khan's Work Front

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, which also starred Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Anil Grover, Vikram Kochar, and Vicky Kaushal.

