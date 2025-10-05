How To Train Your Dragon OTT Release Date Announced: When & Where To Watch It Online?

How To Train Your Dragon OTT Release Date |

The beloved fantasy franchise How to Train Your Dragon is all set to make its return, and fans around the globe are thrilled. Known for its magical storytelling, breathtaking visuals, and heartwarming bond between humans and dragons, the franchise has earned a special place in the hearts of both children and adults. The film premiered at CinemaCon on April 2, 2025, and was released in theatres on June 13, 2025. It will release on JioHotstar, starting from October 13, 2025.

About How to Train Your Dragon

The story, which beautifully portrays friendship, courage, and acceptance, continues to resonate with audiences across generations. With its visually stunning animation and emotional depth, the film is expected to draw massive viewership upon its OTT release. Families, especially younger viewers, are eagerly waiting to experience the journey once again or for the very first time. So, get ready to soar high with Toothless and Hiccup as How To Train Your Dragon makes its much-awaited OTT debut in 2025.

Plot overview

In How to Train Your Dragon, Hiccup, a wiry Viking meant to be a dragon hunter, unintentionally brings down a rare Night Fury dragon called Toothless. Rather than slaying the creature, Hiccup makes friends with it and learns that dragons aren't the beasts people think they are. He learns to soar with Toothless using a unique tail fin, ultimately encouraging his Viking village to comprehend and coexist with dragons rather than battling them.

Cast and characters

The film features Mason Thames as Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III, Gerard Butler as Stoick the Vast, Nico Parker as Astrid Hofferson, Bronwyn James as Ruffnut Thorston, and Naomi Wirthner as Gothi, the village elder, among others.