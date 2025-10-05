 IF On OTT: Where To Watch This Ryan Reynolds' Film Online?
IF is an animated film starring Ryan Reynolds and Cailey Fleming in the lead roles. The film was released on May 17, 2024, and grossed over $190.3 million against a budget of $110 million.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Sunday, October 05, 2025, 02:06 PM IST
IF On OTT | Photo Credit: Netflix

The film received a positive response from audiences and critics. The film is streaming on Netflix, streaming giant.

About IF

The film is based on themes of childhood imagination, loss, and the importance of connection, particularly focusing on what happens to imaginary friends (IFs) after children outgrow them. The fantasy animated film is written and directed by John Krasinski. The film is produced by Allyson Seeger, Ryan Reynolds, Andrew Form, and John Krasinski under the banner of Sunday Night Productions and Maximum Effort.

Plot overview

The story follows a 12-year-old girl named Bea who lives with her grandmother when her mother dies due to cancer. Things start changing in her life when she sees a giant creature in purple colour with a man. After a few days, she sees the same creature and meets other creatures which seem like butterflies. Later, Cal tells her that he was working with imaginary friends. With the help of Cal, she embarks on a journey to discover her imaginary friend from childhood, whom she had forgotten.

Cast of IF

The cast of the fantasy film features Cailey Fleming as Bea, Ryan Reynolds as Cal, John Krasinski, Catharine Daddario, Fiona Shaw and the voices of Steve Carell as Blue, Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Blossom, Awkwafina as Bubble, Emily Blunt as Unicorn, Bradley Cooper as Ice, Bill Hader as Flower and Richard Jenkins as Art Teacher, among others.

