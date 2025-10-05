Shashi Tharoor Bumps Into Actresses Anupama Parameswaran & Rajisha Vijayan On Flight To Chennai, Shares Selfies

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor had a pleasant surprise during his recent flight to Chennai when he bumped into Malayalam actresses Anupama Parameswaran and Rajisha Vijayan. Taking to social media on Sunday (October 5), he shared several selfies with the actresses and expressed his admiration for their work. He also wished them well for their upcoming film.

Sharing the photos, he wrote, "Found myself on a flight to Chennai with two young stars of the Malayalam film industry, @anupamahere and @rajisha_vijayan. They were delightful company, and I wish them all success in their upcoming release Bison."

Found myself on a flight to Chennai with two young stars of the Malayalam film industry, @anupamahere and @rajisha_vijayan. They were delightful company and I wish them all success in their upcoming release “Bison”! pic.twitter.com/JvggTAIAMH — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 5, 2025

Reacting to his photos with the actresses, a user asked on X, "Sir only 1 question, how come are u always at the right place at the right time?"

"Sir, the biggest superstar is you no one even comes close," read another comment.

Another commented, "Sir aap hi lucky ho aapko flights mein co-passengers girls milti hai.. delightful company."

"Shashi Tharoor Ji never misses a flight -or a chance to turn it into a meet-and-greet with glamour. 😄 From Parliament debates to Malayalam debuts, the man’s networking altitude is always high," wrote another fan.

The Tamil sports-drama, Bison, starring the two actresses, is all set to release in theatres on October 17. Fans of both stars are eagerly awaiting its big-screen debut.

Written and directed by Mari Selvaraj, the film also stars Dhruv Vikram, Lal, Pasupathy, Hari Krishnan and others.