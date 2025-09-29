 Shashi Tharoor Calls 'Idlis' Culinary Equivalent Of A Tagore Sangeet, A Husain Painting & A Tendulkar Century: Wins Internet With His Defense
Beyond the humour, Tharoor's post spotlighted the pride that South Indians attach to their cuisine. Idlis and dosas are not just breakfast items; they represent balance, nutrition, and heritage

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 02:03 PM IST
article-image

South Indian breakfasts are having a cultural moment. Across Bengaluru cafés, food vlogs, and Instagram reels, the chatter is all about steaming-hot idlis, crunchy dosas, and bowls of aromatic sambar. What was once seen as a routine morning meal has suddenly become the center of national conversation. And surprisingly, it’s not just foodies leading the charge, even politicians have joined the debate.

Idlis vs. “Steamed Regret”

The spark came from a tongue-in-cheek comment on X (formerly Twitter), where a user mocked Kerala’s breakfast monotony, calling idlis “steamed regret.” While the joke might have slipped under the radar, it caught the attention of Shashi Tharoor, one of India’s most eloquent MPs, who decided to set the record straight.

Tharoor’s literary defence of the Idli

Known for his flamboyant English and love for cultural nuance, Tharoor responded with a lyrical ode to the humble rice-and-lentil cake. Dismissing the complaint, he described a perfect idli as “a cloud, a whisper, a dream of civilisation’s perfectibility.” He didn’t stop there, likening it to a Beethoven symphony, a Tagore song, a Husain painting, and even a Sachin Tendulkar century. His verdict was sharp: to call an idli “regret” is to lack “soul, palate and appreciation for South Indian culture.”

Internet reacts

To add spice to the debate, Tharoor shared an AI-generated image of himself donning an apron and preparing idlis. The quirky post went viral within hours, amassing thousands of likes and retweets. Amused users flooded the thread with jokes- one quipped that “idlis must be blushing after this tribute,” while others admitted they were suddenly craving a hot plate served with coconut chutney and sambar.

More than food

Beyond the humour, Tharoor’s post spotlighted the pride that South Indians attach to their cuisine. Idlis and dosas are not just breakfast items; they represent balance, nutrition, and heritage. A standard idli, made of fermented rice and urad dal batter, is low in fat, easy to digest, and often recommended as one of the healthiest breakfasts in the world. According to a 2023 survey by TasteAtlas, dosa and idli rank among the most beloved Indian dishes globally.

The rise of south Indian breakfasts online

The timing of this viral exchange also aligns with a broader trend: the rise of regional foods on social media. From “Thatte Idli” in Karnataka to fluffy “Kanchipuram Idlis” in Tamil Nadu, these dishes are gaining renewed appreciation among younger audiences who are rediscovering traditional foods. In metropolitan cities, upscale cafés and restaurants now serve innovative versions, millet dosas, ragi idlis, and fusion chutneys , catering to both nostalgia and modern health-conscious lifestyles.

