Bhagwat Chapter 1: Raakshas OTT Release Date- When & Where To Watch Arshad Warsi, Jitendra Kumar's Film?

The much-awaited film Bhagwat Chapter 1: Raakshas has already created a strong buzz among movie lovers, thanks to its unique storyline and powerful casting. Starring the versatile Arshad Warsi and the ever-charming Jitendra Kumar, this film brings together an interesting blend of thriller, drama, and intense storytelling. Fans will be able to watch this film on ZEE5, starting from October 17, 2025.

About Bhagwat Chapter 1: Raakshas

The story revolves around Inspector Vishwas Bhagwat, who is transferred to a small town in Uttar Pradesh known as Robertsganj. When a man approaches Bhagwat about his missing daughter, Poonam, the inspector promises to find her. However, his investigation quickly uncovers that multiple girls have gone missing in the area. This journey weaves together elements of fantasy, suspense, and gripping drama.

Theme

The streaming giant shared the trailer of the film on X and wrote, "Ek taraf baaz shikaar karne ke liye hai taiyaar Toh dusri taraf sach ka rakshak hai hoshiyaar…Iss Diwali, kiski hogi jeet? Trailer out now! Bhagwat releasing on October 17, only on ZEE5 Bhagwat On ZEE5." The film explores themes of morality, redemption, and the nature of good versus evil.

Powerhouse behind the film

The film is directed by Akshay Shere. Along with Arshad Warsi and Jitendra Kumar, the film also features Tara-Alisha Berry, Ayesha Kaduskar, and Hemant Saini in other pivotal roles.

FAQs:

1. Bhagwat Chapter 1: Raakshas features?

The main cast of the film Bhagwat features Arshad Warsi as Inspector Vishwas Bhagwat and Jitendra Kumar as Sameer, a professor.

2: When is Bhagwat Chapter 1: Raakshas streaming?

Bhagwat is slated to premiere exclusively on the ZEE5, starting from October 17, 2025.

3: The film is produced by?

The film is produced by Jio Studios in association with Baweja Studios and Dog 'n' Bone Pictures.