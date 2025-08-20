'Faad Diya Aryan Khan Ne': The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Preview Impresses; Netizens Keen To Watch Shah Rukh Khan's Son's Directorial Debut

YouTube: The Ba***ds of Bollywood Preview

While we have mainly seen that an actor's son or daughter opts to become an actor, Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, has taken a different route. The star kid has decided to become a director, and he is all set for his first directorial titled The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, which is a Netflix series. The show stars Lakshya, Bobby Deol, Sahher Bambba, Mona Singh, and Raghav Juyal in the lead roles.

The preview (trailer) of the show is very impressive and it also has cameos of Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, and Salman Khan. Well, the preview of Aryan's directorial debut has impressed the netizens and they are keen to watch the show.

Bohot hard. Aur bohot heart bhi ❤️‍🔥🎬

Watch The Ba***ds of Bollywood, out 18 September, only on Netflix.#TheBadsOfBollywoodOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/BelJPtCt99 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 20, 2025

A netizen tweeted, "Really have high hopes for this one!! especially because of Lakshaya and Raghav duo!! p.s wasn't expecting a Salman cameo but definitely looking forward to it!! (sic)." Another X user wrote, "Looking at this it feels like a Gen-Z take on Om Shanti Om only this time it’s sharper, edgier, and dripping with satirical flair (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "BHAISAAB FAAD DIYA HAI #AryanKhan NE.... AND WHAT A WAY TO DEBUT AS DIRECTOR PRINCE HAS ARRIVED My #KING WILL BE THE PROUDEST DAD TODAY #ShahRukhKhan (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

really have high hopes for this one!! especially because of Lakshaya and Raghav duo!!

p.s wasn't expecting a Salman cameo but definitely looking forward to it!!😍 — Ruchi Jain (@ruchi_twt) August 20, 2025

Looking at this it feels like a Gen-Z take on Om Shanti Om only this time it’s sharper, edgier, and dripping with satirical flair — Rakesh rakam (@Rakeshrakam1) August 20, 2025

Peak entertainment..king aryan is here — abhishanejack (@abhishanejack) August 20, 2025

BHAISAAB FAAD DIYA HAI #AryanKhan NE....🔥🔥🔥🔥



AND WHAT A WAY TO DEBUT AS DIRECTOR 🔥🔥🔥



PRINCE HAS ARRIVED 🤴

My #KING WILL BE THE PROUDEST DAD TODAY #ShahRukhKhan𓀠 👑 — uday_20 (@UdayRock11) August 20, 2025

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Release Date

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood will start streaming on Netflix on September 18, 2025. The preview of the series was launched at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday with a lot of fanfare. The event was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, Bobby Deol, Lakhsya, Mona Singh, Raghav Juyal, and other actors of the series.

Well, the preview of the show has surely set the expectations quite high. So, let's wait and watch how The Ba***ds Of Bollywood will turn out to be.