'Scenes Cut With Hrithik-Preity, Cheques Received From Sunny Deol Film Bounced': Koi Mil Gaya Actor Rajat Bedi

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 27, 2023, 01:38 PM IST
Actor Rajat Bedi, who essayed the role of Raj Saxena in Hrithik Roshan's Koi...Mil Gaya recently revealed how the film left him frustrated and depressed despite him doing a lot of work on it. In one of his recent interviews, the actor made some shocking revelations about the project.

On The Mukesh Khanna show, Rajat said he felt stuck in the Hindi film industry even after delivering a memorable role in Koi...Mil Gaya. He stated that he did not benefit from the film as a lot of his scenes were cut in the final edit.

"I went to Canada at a point where I was feeling frustrated with my work in the industry. Films worked, there was no bigger hit than Koi Mil Gaya but it did not benefit me. Even though I had done a lot of work in that film, I had a lot of scenes with Preity Zinta and Hrithik but when the final edit appeared my track was cut. My biggest disappointment was that when the film released, I was completely cut out from the promotions of the film. I was disappointed because as an actor you have certain expectations," he reportedly said on the show.

The actor further said that despite getting recognition, he wasn't getting money. "I was doing films with Sunny Deol. But all the cheques I received bounced. I was like 'how will I grow?' I am getting films, I am getting fame but I had to run a household. I had friends from very high-society, who were running companies worth Rs 2000 crore. I asked myself ‘getting popular is fine, but where is the money?'”

The 53-year-old actor is best known for playing Hrithik Roshan’s nemesis in Koi… Mil Gaya, directed by Rakesh Roshan. He has also played pivotal roles in movies including Hero: Love Story of a Spy, International Khiladi, Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!, Partner and Hera Pheri among others.

