Video: Tamannaah Bhatia In Tears After Fan Gets Her Face Tattooed On His Arm |

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming project Lust Stories 2, was greeted by a die-hard fan at the Mumbai airport. With the fan's heartfelt gesture, Tamannaah got emotional with tears in her eyes. Apparently, the fan had her face tattooed on his arm with the words "Love you Tamannaah".

The fan also touched the actress's feet and gave her a bouquet of flowers with a letter. She gave him a tight hug and said "Thank You" multiple times.

Watch the video below.

Meanwhile, the trailer for Lust Stories 2 featuring Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma was released last week. The much anticipated second edition of the International Emmy-nominated anthology is helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Sujoy Ghosh.

It also stars Kajol, Neena Gupta, Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi, Amruta Shubhash, Tillotama Shome, and Kumud Mishra.

Apart from the star cast what caught the attention was the chemistry between Tamannaah and Vijay.

The new season showcases multiple shades of lust across age groups and class, and their perspective towards the taboo subject.

Produced by RSVP and Flying Unicorn Ent, Lust Stories 2 is a collection of films that shed light on relationships from the female lens of woman, stringing them together thematically.

The official streaming date of Lust Stories 2 is June 29.

Besides Lust Stories 2, Tamannaah will also be seen in the upcoming action entertainer film Bhola Shankar with Chiranjeevi. Helmed by Meher Ramesh, Tamannaah is playing the leading lady and Keerthy Suresh will be seen as Chiranjeevi's sister. The film is all set to hit the theatres on August 11. She also has Jailer with Rajinikanth.