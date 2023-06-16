Tamannaah Bhatia Receives Hate For Steamy Sex Scenes In Jee Karda: 'Shame On You For Disgusting Role'

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia recently starred in the web series 'Jee Karda' which is currently streaming on an OTT platform. While fans of the actress were excited to see her in the show, looks like she has upset a section of the internet with her steamy sex scenes in the series.

'Jee Karda' is a story of seven childhood friends who deal with the changes in their lives and their friendship as the grow up and hustle in their 30s.

In the series, Tamannaah can be seen doing some bold and steamy scenes on screen for the first time, and this has not gone down well with a lot of her admirers.

Tamannaah Bhatia receives hate, backlash for sex scene

Several viewers have taken to social media to express their disappointment with the actress.

Sharing screenshots of her steamy scenes from the show, they criticised Tamannaah for choosing the role and called it "disgusting".

"#TamannaahBhatia is new sunny Leone in india.. tamanna is all limits in 2nd innings of Career. She is doing Sex Webseries like #JeeKarda & #LustStories2 ! @tamannaahspeaks Shame on you for chosing disgusting & shitty roles," a user wrote.

"#TamannaahBhatia Said 2016 Year - I won't do kissing scenes And Tamannaah in 2023," another user wrote.tamannaah

Tamannaah's upcoming projects

On the work front, Tamannaah will soon be seen in 'Lust Stories 2', in which she has been paired opposite beau Vijay Varma.

The actress had recently opened up on breaking her no-kissing policy in films and said that she was open to do it only if the script demanded it.

She went on to say that she has been a part of showbiz for 18 years and that she was not trying to be famous now by doing steamy scenes.