Vijay Varma Finally Breaks Silence On Dating Tamannaah Bhatia: 'There Is A Lot Of Love...'

Actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are very much in love and they have finally admitted to be dating each other. It was during a recent interaction that the actress made it official about Vijay and gushed about him, and now, the latter did the same in another interview, where he said that there is a lot of love in his life right now.

Tamannaah and Vijay bonded and fell in love on the sets of their upcoming project, 'Lust Stories 2', in which they play a couple. The actress recently called Vijay her "happy place" and it sure did send her fans into a meltdown.

Vijay has now stated that though he does not want to hide anything from the public, he wants the audience to notice and discuss about his work and not his personal life, and that was the reason why the couple did not go all out in the open with their relationship.

Vijay Varma opens up on dating Tamannaah

During a chat on a popular Youtube channel, Vijay, who is currently busy with the promotions of 'Lust Stories 2', finally revealed why he had refrained from speaking about his love life until now.

He stated that he wanted to speak about it only when the time was right and added, "There's a lot of love in my life right now. And I am happy."

He also shared that he would want more chatter in the public about his professional life, and not his personal life and relationships.

Tamannaah calls Vijay her happy place

Tamannaah had recently revealed that she fell in love with Vijay during the shoot of 'Lust Stories 2'. When asked if she was attracted to him because they spent so much time shooting and he was her co-star, the actress said that she has had so many co-stars but she never felt with them what she did for Vijay.

"I think if one has to fall for someone, feel something for someone it’s definitely more personal, it’s nothing to do with what they do for a living, I mean that’s not the reason why this would happen," she had said.

Reports of Tamannaah and Vijay dating first went viral after the two were spotted locking lips on a yacht in Goa on New Year's eve.