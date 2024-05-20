Mumbai Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Gauahar Khan Trolled For Trying To Vote Using Aadhar Card, Netizens Say 'She Wants Attention & Drama'

Gauahar Khan has been making headlines since morning today after a video of the actress storming off from a polling booth in anger has been doing rounds on the internet. The actress in this video can be seen complaining about 'mismanagement at the polling booths.' In a video shared by the actress, she can be seen complaining of not being able to use her aadhar card to cast her vote.

As soon as the actress posted this video on her Instagram stories, it went viral among both X and Instagram users. Netizens were seen brutually trolling the actress for complaining of not being able to vote using an aadhar card. Sharing this video of the actress, twitteratis lashed out at her for her lack of knowledge and also went ahead to state that the actress is lying.

While someone asked Gauahar to stop spreading 'fake news,' stating that their family too has gone ahead to cast their votes with aadhar cards, another called Gauahar's behaviour 'entitlement.'

A user wrote, ''11 alternative documents can be used to vote in case someone does not have a voter ID card. It includes driving license, Aadhar card, PAN card, passport etc. I think Gauhar Khan went to the wrong polling station.'' While another wrote, ''Gauhar Khan reached polling booth with her Aadhar card and said it’s all mismanagement after she wasn’t allowed to vote. The same Gauhar Khan will protest against govt if govt asks for voter ID and Aadhar linking. ''

Another user, poking fun at the actress wrote, ''Gauhar Khan arguing with Airport Immigration officers about passport, she has decided she's going to use Aadhar everywhere !!😭 Take 2 mins from your' not so busy' schedule and learn about Aadhar card, Voter ID, Driving License, and Passport''

A user accused Gauahar of trying to seek attention and said, ''My mom, my aunts, and I went to vote, and all of us were carrying Aadhar cards. We had no problem. But it seems like Gauhar Khan wanted attention and drama, so she is cooking up these stories.''

Well, the actress has finally been able to cast her vote. She took to her Instagram handle to share a selfie of her with her mother, flaunting their inked fingers. Sharing this picture the actress stated how she and her mother went from booth to booth in order to find her polling booth and then urged her fans to take the efforts and not let their votes go waste.