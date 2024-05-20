'Badly Organised & Very Confusing': Angry Gauahar Khan Slams Authorities After She Doesn't Find Her Name On Voting List (VIDEO)

Actress and television host Gauahar Khan slammed polling booth authorities after her name went missing from the list of potential voters. The actress stepped out to vote in Mumbai on Monday afternoon, however, it looks like she didn't get her finger inked, despite having an Aadhar card. Gauahar made an appeal to the Election Commission of India to allow citizens to vote on the basis of Aadhar cards or passports.

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Gauahar is seen coming out of the polling booth, however, she did not pose for the photographers,. Instead, she said the situation inside is 'very confusing' and 'badly organised'.

She also took to her Instagram stories and posted videos to share her ordeal.

"I really have an appeal. Why do we have Aadhar cards if we are not considered citizens enough to vote? Your Aadhar card is your identity that you are an Indian citizen and you should be able to vote with that. But when you go to voting counters with our Aadhar cards and ID proofs, they say you cannot vote because your name is not in the list. I'm just making a humble appeal that on the basis of your Aadhaar card, you must be allowed to vote as an Indian citizen," Gauahar is heard saying in the video.

She added, "Why are we being denied our right to vote just because of the survey they've done doesn't have you name? It has names of people who are not even living in the building. Here people are fighting and going berserk because they have their IDs but the survey does not have their names. That is the most basic deprivation of your rights."

Voting for the fifth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024 began on Monday morning across 49 parliamentary constituencies spread over six states and two Union Territories (UTs) amid tight security and arrangements.

The voting started at 7 am and will continue until 6 pm, with those in line by the closing time still allowed to vote.

As per the ECI, over 8.95 crore voters, including 4.69 crore males, 4.26 crore females, and 5409 third-gender electors, will decide the fate of 695 candidates in the fifth phase of voting.