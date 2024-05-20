 VIDEO: Mom-To-Be Deepika Padukone Flaunts Baby Bump As She Arrives To Cast Vote With Ranveer Singh In Mumbai
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced their pregnancy in February 2024.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, May 20, 2024, 01:35 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is expecting her first child with actor Ranveer Singh. On Monday, May 20, the couple arrived to cast their vote in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha Elections in Mumbai.

In a viral video, dressed in a white oversized shirt, the mom-to-be was seen flaunting her baby bump as she stepped out of her car. Ranveer was seen holding his pregnant wife's hand as they headed to the polling booth together.

Check out the video:

article-image
article-image

Recently, the parents-to-be were on a babymoon together. However, the location is not known.

Deepika announced her pregnancy in a collab post with Ranveer Singh on February 29, 2024. The couple announced in an Instagram post that they are expecting and also mentioned that the baby is due in September.

Several celebs, including Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt congratulated the couple on the good news.

Take a look:

article-image

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan, Karan Singh Grover, and Sanjeeda Shaikh.

Next, will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again as Shakti Shetty, the film also stars Ranveer alongside Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor.

article-image

She also has Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani. Whereas Ranveer, who was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, has Don 3, with Kiara Advani.

