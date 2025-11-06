'Not Ok With Gau Mata Tied Up In Tempo': Comedian Atul Khatri Shares Video Of A Mobile Temple In Mumbai With A Cow Inside It - Watch

Instagram / X (Twitter): Atul Khatri

Comedian Atul Khatri on Thursday shared a video on X (Twitter) in which a cow was tied up inside a mobile temple in Mumbai. He tweeted, "Im absolutely OK with this mobile temple. Not OK with poor Gau maata tied up like this in the tempo (sic)."

He further tweeted about the man who was driving the tempo, and wrote, "By the way he saw me recording - he packed up and sped away (sic)." Check out the video below...

Im absolutely OK with this mobile temple. Not OK with poor Gau maata tied up like this in the tempo😪



By the way he saw me recording - he packed up and sped away 😑 pic.twitter.com/6BgLOkaRD8 — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) November 6, 2025

Netizens React To Atul Khatri's Video

Reacting to the video that Atul shared, a netizen tweeted, "A mobile temple on wheels is fine until poor Gau maata becomes the passenger of guilt. The guy vanished faster than logic in festive season traffic once the camera rolled. Maybe next time he should tie compassion, not the cow (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Watched the standup last night by @Punit_Pania where he says the guamutra might be home-delivered in future. That day is not too far. It starts as a joke for some and for some it was already in action. Kahan milega itna content (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "They use them as business, that’s how they earn. Taking advantage of people’s shraddha. Hope they are taking good care of Gau Mata (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Atul Khatri Upcoming Show

Meanwhile, Atul is all set to perform his show Well Trained by Atul Khatri on November 28, 2025, in Muscat. The organisers took to Instagram to inform his fans about it.

They posted, "Plot twist! Well Trained by Atul Khatri has a new home for the night: Crowne Plaza OCEC – Ballroom. Same date, same time — with more excitement and entertainment. Bring your friends, your sense of humor, and appetite for laughter. See you at the new spot (sic)."