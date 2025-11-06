Veteran Actress And Singer Sulakshana Pandit Passes Away At 71

YouTube

Veteran actress and singer Sulakshana Pandit, who acted in many popular films in the 70s and 80s, passed away at the age of 71 on Thursday. The reason behind her death is not yet known, but reportedly, she had been ill for some time. Many people are sad to know about her death, and are mourning her demise on social media.

Sulakshana came from a musical family background. She was the sister of the famous music composer duo Jatin-Lalit.

Sulakshana Pandit Movies

As an actress, Sulakshana started her career with the 1975 release Uljhan, in which she was seen alongside Sanjeev Kumar. Later, she starred in many famous movies, like Hera Pheri, Apnapan, Khandaan, Chehre Pe Chehra, Dharam Kanta, and Waqt Ki Deewar.

In her career spanning more than a decade, the actress worked with top actors of the 70s and 80s like Jeetendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Rajesh Khanna, Vinod Khanna, Shashi Kapoor, and Shatrughan Sinha.

Her last big screen appearance was in the 1988 release Do Waqt Ki Roti, which also starred Feroz Khan, Sanjeev Kumar, and Reena Roy.

Sulakshana Pandit Songs

As a singer, Sulakshana sang more than 30 songs in Bollywood films. We last heard her voice in the 1996 release Khamoshi The Musical. She sang the song Saagar Kinare Bhi Do Dil Hain Pyaase. The song was composed by her brothers, Jatin-Lalit.

In 1975, she won the Filmfare Best Female Playback Singer award for the song Tu Hi Saagar Hai Tu Hi Kinara from the movie Sankalp.

Netizens Mourn Sulakshana Pandit's Death

Fans of the actress and singer took to X to mourn her demise. A netizen tweeted, "Sad news for the world of Hindi cinema and music. The talented singer and actress Sulakshana Pandit ji passed away at the age of 71. She had been unwell for a long time. Her sweet voice and simplicity will always be remembered. May God grant peace to her soul. Om Shanti (sic)."

We at The Free Press Journal pray that her soul rests in peace.