 Anunay Sood Death: 'Thank You Hero', Sanya Malhotra Remembers Late Travel Influencer
On Thursday morning, we woke up with the shocking news that travel influencer Anunay Sood had passed away at the age of 32. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari actress Sanya Malhotra took to her Instagram story to mourn Anunay's death. She shared a couple of pictures with him and also a video. She captioned one of the pictures as, "Thank you hero (sic)."

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 09:14 PM IST
article-image
Instagram: Sanya Malhotra

While the reason behind his death is not yet known, on his Instagram account a statement was shared on behalf of his friends and family.

She shared a couple of pictures with him and also a video. Sanya wrote, "Anunay Thank you for adding so much light and laughter to our lives. You truly are one of a kind (sic)." She captioned another picture as, "Thank you hero (sic)."

While Sanya has not mentioned the location in her post, it looks like the actress and Anunay were riding together in Leh, Ladakh.

article-image

Anunay Sood Death Statement

The statement on his Instagram account read, "It is with deep sadness that we share the news of our beloved Anunay Sood’s passing. We kindly ask for your understanding and privacy as we navigate this difficult time. We humbly request you to avoid gathering crowd near personal property. Please keep his family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. May his soul rest in peace. 🕊️ — The family and friends of Anunay Sood (sic)."

article-image

Anunay Sood's Rumoured Girlfriend Pens An Emotional Note

Anunay's rumoured girlfriend, Shivani Parihar, shared a long note on her Instagram story which read, "I still can't believe you're gone. My heart feels heavy, and everything around me just feels empty. You were my person, my safe place, my life, my everything. I don't even know how to process this it doesn't feel real. Every little thing reminds me of you - your laugh, your voice, your messages. everything."

"I don't know how to move forward without you, One moment we were planning our forever, and now I'm here trying to understand how to live without you. I'll love you for the rest of my life, even if you're not here anymore. You'll always be a part of me. I love you so much. Rip. Hope to meet you super soon," she further wrote.

