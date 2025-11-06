Who Was Anunay Sood? Travel Influencer & Apoorva Makhija's Friend Who Passed Away at 32

Dubai-based Indian travel influencer and photographer Anunay Sood has passed away at the age of 32, his family confirmed on Thursday morning through an official statement on his Instagram account. The post expressed deep sorrow and urged followers to respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time.

“It is with deep sadness that we share the news of our beloved Anunay Sood’s passing,” the family wrote. “We kindly ask for your understanding and privacy as we navigate this difficult time and request everyone to avoid gathering near personal property. Please keep his family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. May his soul rest in peace.”

Influencer’s last days in Las Vegas

According to his recent social media activity, Anunay was in Las Vegas, where he appeared to be attending a luxury automobile event. His last Instagram post, shared just two days before the announcement, featured him posing with sports cars and carried the caption, “Still can’t believe I spent the weekend surrounded by legends and dream machines.”

The post has since been flooded with comments from fans and fellow creators expressing disbelief and condolences. The cause of his death has not yet been disclosed.

Who Was Anunay Sood?

Anunay Sood was one of India’s most recognized travel influencers, known for his cinematic travel reels, drone shots, and high-energy vlogs. With over 1.4 million followers on Instagram and 3.8 lakh subscribers on YouTube, he turned his passion for exploration into a full-time career.

His YouTube channel featured global adventures, with his latest upload titled “Exploring the Hidden Side of Switzerland | Places Tourists Never Visit” going live on November 3.

Sood was featured in Forbes India’s “Top 100 Digital Stars” list for three consecutive years- 2022, 2023, and 2024, and collaborated with leading brands and tourism boards, including Visit Saudi, Switzerland Tourism, Airtel, and OPPO. Apart from his travel ventures, he also managed a Dubai-based marketing firm. He shared many memorable moments with fellow influencers, specially with Apoorva Makhija where they have travelled together.

Tributes Pour In

News of his passing has sent shockwaves through the influencer and travel community. Fans and fellow creators described him as an “inspiration,” praising his creativity and humility.

Many called him a pioneer in showcasing luxury and offbeat destinations with cinematic precision, often blending adventure with storytelling. His ability to turn wanderlust into a full-time career inspired countless young travelers to pursue content creation.