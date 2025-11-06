Kendall Jenner Poses Nude On Beach, Shares Unseen Photos From Intimate Birthday Celebration

Model and social media personality Kendall Jenner, who celebrated her 30th birthday on November 3, gave fans a glimpse of her beach vacation recently. Kendall shared a series of photos from her getaway and gave fans a glimpse of her intimate birthday celebration. The pictures clearly show her having a great time, soaking up the sun and enjoying every moment by the sea.

Kendall also posed nude on the beach in some photos. In one of the pictures, she is seen posing in a skimpy black bikini. Another shows her on a beach at night in front of large silver balloons that spell out "HAPPY BIRTHDAY KENDALL."

Among the most viral photos in her birthday dump were those in which Kendall posed nude on the beach. Take a look at her now-viral post here:

On November 3, the Kardashian-Jenner family came together to celebrate Kendall's intimate birthday. From Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian to Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber, close friends and family members of Kendall were in attendance.

A couple of days back, Kim also shared glimpses from the bash on her official social media account. "Happy 30th Birthday @kendalljenner. May this decade bring you the kind of love and joy you so freely give to everyone else. I love you more than you’ll ever understand! Here’s to 30, Kenny," she captioned her post.

Over the years, Kendall became popular through the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which features her family. She is known for her work in the fashion industry and has walked the runway for top designers. She is also considered one of the highest-paid models in the world.

Kendall often shares her life on social media, giving fans a glimpse of her travels, work, and personal moments.