Anunay Sood's Net Worth: How This Travel Influencer Built Himself A Dream Life Worth Crores!

The untimely death of Anunay Sood, one of India’s most celebrated travel influencers, has left his millions of followers mourning worldwide. Beyond his captivating visuals and wanderlust-inducing reels, Sood’s career also stood out for how he turned his passion into a thriving business empire worth several crores.

From engineer to entrepreneur

Born on February 6, 1993, in Uttarakhand and raised in Delhi, Anunay Sood started his professional life in the corporate world after completing his engineering degree. However, his entrepreneurial spirit soon took over. In 2015, he co-founded Groundwork Solutions, a Dubai-based performance marketing agency catering to global brands. This venture became the cornerstone of his wealth, generating multi-crore annual revenue and giving him the financial freedom to pursue content creation full-time.

Digital fame and brand collaborations

By 2017, Anunay transitioned into digital storytelling, launching a YouTube channel and creating high-quality cinematic travel content. His videos quickly gained traction, and he amassed over 1.4 million followers on Instagram and more than 3.8 lakh subscribers on YouTube. Recognised by Forbes India in its Top 100 Digital Stars list for three consecutive years, Sood’s influence made him a trusted name in the travel space.

His collaborations read like a who’s who of premium brands: Switzerland Tourism, Visit Saudi, New Zealand Tourism Board, OPPO, and Airtel. Each partnership added significantly to his earnings, with industry reports estimating that he earned ₹50 lakh or more annually from Instagram sponsorships and ₹50–80 lakh from YouTube monetisation and brand deals.

The numbers behind his success

As of 2025, Anunay Sood’s estimated net worth ranged between ₹7 crore and ₹10 crore (approximately $850,000–$1.2 million USD). His income came from multiple streams- agency profits, digital content, paid collaborations, and brand ambassadorships. He also invested in luxury assets, including a Mercedes-AMG, Ram 1500 TRX, a modified Mahindra Thar, and several Rolex timepieces.

While his financial achievements reflected his business acumen, Anunay’s true legacy lies in how he redefined what a modern creator could be- a blend of entrepreneur, artist, and storyteller. His journey proved that with creativity, strategy, and consistency, one could turn a camera and a dream into a multi-crore reality.