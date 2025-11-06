Zohran Mamdani's Wife Rama Duwaji Wore Palestanian Designer's Outfit At The Victory Celebration

When Zohran Mamdani made history as the 111th mayor of New York City, the city’s first Muslim leader and one of its youngest-another figure quietly captured fashion headlines. His wife, Rama Duwaji, a 28-year-old Syrian-American artist and now the city’s youngest First Lady-to-be, opted for a look that was far from flashy, yet deeply meaningful.

A Statement in Black with Purpose

At the victory celebration held at the Brooklyn Paramount Theatre, Rama arrived dressed head-to-toe in black, but anything but ordinary. She wore a laser-etched denim sleeveless blouse by Palestinian-Jordanian designer Zeid Hijazi, whose artistry draws on Palestinian folklore and themes of resistance. The blouse features tatreez motifs built into its structure, melding craftsmanship with cultural resonance.

She balanced the edgy top with a velvet lace skirt from the New York label Ulla Johnson, known for its handcrafted spirit. The skirt’s floral embroidery and scalloped hem softened the strong geometry of the blouse, creating a harmonious tension between form and feel.

Her accessories were minimal yet expressive, a slim black scarf draped loosely, and silver spike earrings from Eddie Borgo added a subtle edge. Her makeup remained fresh: glossy pink lips, softly flushed cheeks and kohl-lined eyes. Her short hair, side-parted, framed her face with quiet confidence.

A cultural nod

Choosing a Palestinian-Jordanian designer for such a pivotal moment wasn’t simply a fashion choice-it was a gesture of solidarity, heritage and consciousness. Rama’s blouse wasn’t just aesthetic, it was identity woven in fabric. Her look whispered of resilience, representation and thought-through design rather than overt glamour.

A partner in the spotlight

Zohran, 34, whose public journey is now historic, began seeing Rama in 2021 after meeting on a dating app. Their engagement took place in October 2024, followed by a nikah and celebration two months later in Dubai-her family’s home city and the place where she grew up. Together, their story blends cultures, art, politics and the deeply personal.

With her understated yet meaningful look, Rama Duwaji showed that sometimes the most powerful statement is the one made with integrity, context and care-not loud trappings.