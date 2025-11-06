Ananya Panday Turns Bridesmaid At Friend Deeya Shroff's Mehndi: Stuns In Lehenga-Choli

By: Amisha Shirgave | November 06, 2025
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday recently turned heads with her breathtaking traditional look at her close friend Deeya Shroff’s mehendi celebration. Her stunning appearance had fans wondering if she was the bride herself!
For the occasion, the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan star chose a bold black lehenga beautifully adorned with intricate embroidery. She paired it with a contrasting mustard-yellow high-neck blouse
Completing her look, Ananya styled her hair in a sleek braid and opted for soft, dewy makeup. Gold-and-green jewellery added a hint of traditional charm, perfectly complementing her outfit’s color palette
The actress shared her mehendi look on Instagram with the caption, “Ladki wale @deeyashroff mehndiiiiii ”, sparking admiration and love from fans who flooded her comments with compliments
Many fans joked that Ananya looked so radiant, it almost seemed like she was attending her own mehendi
This isn’t Ananya’s first standout moment at her friend’s wedding festivities. At Deeya Shroff’s engagement to Mihir Advani in November 2024, Ananya wore a serene aqua-blue vintage suit by the late designer Rohit Bal
Known for her youthful yet sophisticated fashion choices, Ananya continues to redefine festive dressing
