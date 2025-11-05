Bridges Of Art at Mumbai's NGMA: An Exhibition That's Meant To Make You Pause & Appreciate Contemporary Argentine Art

By: Anita Aikara | November 05, 2025

Stories of 'memory, movement and stillness' unravel at Bridges of Art - A Journey from Argentina to India, an exhibition at NGMA Mumbai

Curated by Jalpa H Vithalani, this Indo-Argentine showcase presents the breathtaking works of Julia Romano, Pablo Ramirez Arnol and Gerardo Korn

It is in collaboration with Cosmic Heart Gallery and Consulate General of Argentina in Mumbai

Priya Dutt was present at the inauguration. Also seen in the pic is Daniel Quer Confalonieri, the Consul General of Argentina in Mumbai

The collection has been drawing a mixed audience

It offers guests the best opportunity to take a moment to appreciate art that transcends borders

When art becomes the medium that connects all! The exhibition closes on November 10, 2025