Bridges Of Art at Mumbai's NGMA: An Exhibition That's Meant To Make You Pause & Appreciate Contemporary Argentine Art

By: Anita Aikara | November 05, 2025
Stories of 'memory, movement and stillness' unravel at Bridges of Art - A Journey from Argentina to India, an exhibition at NGMA Mumbai
Curated by Jalpa H Vithalani, this Indo-Argentine showcase presents the breathtaking works of Julia Romano, Pablo Ramirez Arnol and Gerardo Korn
It is in collaboration with Cosmic Heart Gallery and Consulate General of Argentina in Mumbai
Priya Dutt was present at the inauguration. Also seen in the pic is Daniel Quer Confalonieri, the Consul General of Argentina in Mumbai
The collection has been drawing a mixed audience
It offers guests the best opportunity to take a moment to appreciate art that transcends borders
When art becomes the medium that connects all! The exhibition closes on November 10, 2025