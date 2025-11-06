'Shirt Ke Upar Dressing': Doctor Trolls Harshvardhan Rane-Sonam Bajwa Starrer Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

YouTube

Milap Zaveri's Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, has become a hit at the box office. However, the film has been facing backlash on social media for various reasons. On Wednesday, a doctor took to X (Twitter) to troll the movie, as in a scene, the medical dressing was done over Rane’s clothes instead of directly on the injury.

The doctor tweeted, "Bollywood Doctors are soo advanced.... Shirt ke Upper Dressing.... (sic)." Check out the tweet below...

Bollywood Doctors are soo advanced....

Shirt ke Upper Dressing....😂 pic.twitter.com/OmY7sICl8x — Dr Anil Gurjar (@Dr_Akgurjar) November 5, 2025

Netizens React To The Doctor's Tweet About Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

Netizens have hilarious reacted to the tweet. A netizen tweeted, "Maybe they couldn’t afford to tear that shirt (sic)." Another X user wrote, "They don't use two brain cells (sic)."

One more X user tweeted, "Jaldi me the, kal panwel nikalna tha (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

We wonder what Milap Zaveri has to say about this.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection

Talking about the collection of the movie, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, in 16 days has collected Rs. 70.20 crore. The film is reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 30 crore, so it is a super hit at the box office.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat clashed at the box office with Thamma and it had only received 40% of the screens. But, it managed to make a mark at the box office. There were no big releases last week, so that gave the film's collection a boost. But, with Haq and Jatadhara releasing on Friday, it will be interesting to see whether EDKD will be able to continue to do well at the box office in the third week or not.

After the super success of Sanam Teri Kasam re-release, now Harshvardhan has got one more big hit in his kitty. Sonam made her Bollywood debut with Housefull 5 this year, and was later seen in Baaghi 4. However, she tasted success with Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat.